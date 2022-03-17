By now, you may have heard that the New York Times is out with a bombshell report confirming that the New York Post’s bombshell reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop — the reporting that got the New York Post and anyone who shared the story suspended by Twitter and had the MSM and Dems working overtime to bury the story as “disinformation” — was accurate after all. Whoops!

New York Times flash: Hunter Biden had a laptop. It contained emails about his foreign business activities. Those emails have been 'authenticated by people familiar with them and with the [Biden tax and foreign influence] investigation.' @mirandadevine https://t.co/6BAK4OMJrD pic.twitter.com/sDn7sdOmOw — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 17, 2022

So, today seems like a good time to take a trip down ol’ Memory Lane and revisit some stuff.

Thinking about this tweet today for some reason.https://t.co/0VRpOqqNdv — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) March 17, 2022

Ah, yes. We’d almost forgotten about this one from Jonah Goldberg:

Wait you believe the computer repair shop story? Like at face value? — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 17, 2020

Screenshotted, just in case:

It was fantastic then, and it’s even more fantastic now. In a cringe-y sort of way, that is.

For all we know the story of how the Times got the tax returns is equally strange. Doesn’t mean the underlying material is fake. — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) October 17, 2020

Oh I never said the material is fake. I just think the story of how they got the hard drive is supremely sketchy. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) October 17, 2020

Sometimes it’s not the best idea to try to dismiss or bury a story that probably has legs. The idea that Hunter Biden was up to some super shady business really wasn’t all that farfetched.

I still laugh at this https://t.co/87RpeE7JYf — Juan Delgado (@BurritoHunting) March 17, 2022

A lot of people are laughing pretty hard right about now. Not Jonah Goldberg, of course.

Life really does come at you fast.

OK, so this isn’t really the best look for Jonah Goldberg. The good thing is that it likely won’t affect him all that much, since he’s already landed on his feet:

Welcome to CNN https://t.co/gVQy4FCbLQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 17, 2022

Welcome home.

