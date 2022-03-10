As we told you, inflation has hit a 40-year high. Because that’s the sort of thing that happens when you put the adults back in charge.

Still, a lot of Americans are going to see that as a bad omen for some reason, and that means that Joe Biden and Pals are gonna have to try to brainstorm ideas for making things not seem as bad as people are likely to think they are.

lower gas prices that are all Vladimir Putin’s fault

but we are seeing signs that the rate of increase of the rate of increase of the rate of increase may be potentially slowing down, and many economists are saying calm down and have a margaritahttps://t.co/Ah9g8113GV — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) March 10, 2022

Ooo, yeah! A margarita! That’s straight out of the Jen Psaki Guide to Chilling Out.

Maybe Jen has some suggestions for navigating this particular PR predicament …

*Cut to Jen Psaki workshopping this one like her Wordle "Hashtag.. Putin.. flation.. PUTINFLATION." https://t.co/63ytEzmXwM — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 10, 2022

That could work! It’s worth a shot, right?

But maybe it would be easier for Jen to focus on one particular type of inflation. Like, say, the inflation of gas prices.

Her initial tactic of insisting that gas prices hadn’t gone up didn’t really seem to convince too many people. But lately, a favorite talking point of both Jen and the Biden administration has been that gas prices have, in fact, gotten higher, but it’s all Vladimir Putin’s fault. Just yesterday, we witnessed the administration’s campaign to get the #PutinPriceHike hashtag trending.

So Jen has apparently decided to run with that:

White House @PressSec: “You may have noticed this week that your gas prices have gone up…a lot of it has to do with Vladimir Putin…The only way to protect the US over the long term is to become energy independent.” pic.twitter.com/va8Rde7E1P — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 10, 2022

Welp.

We assume that the idea is that if you watch the video enough times, you’ll start to believe what she’s telling you. We have always been at war with Eastasia, you see.

Disinformation — PatriotSparky (@patriot_sparky) March 10, 2022

Not the kind that will get flagged by Twitter or Facebook, though. So Jen can rest easy.

They are selling a story nobody buys anymore. — Chi-Town Bull (@Chitownbull312) March 10, 2022

Surely someone out there will buy it. Before the price goes up again, of course.

Kinda weird she has to do this instead of Biden tbh. — ketchuplazors (@ketchuplazors) March 10, 2022

Why is she making this speech and not the big guy? — Fred Mayer (@GuyWhite_) March 10, 2022

Well, if Joe Biden is tasked with it, it might not be super comprehensive.

