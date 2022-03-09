Yesterday, Joe Biden let us all know that when it comes to the worsening gas price crisis in this country, he “can’t do much right now” because “Russia is responsible.”

Pres. Biden asked what can be done about skyrocketing gas prices: "Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible." pic.twitter.com/kqqjx0A6YV — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 8, 2022

We’re not sure how anyone in Joe Biden’s administration could possibly believe that we should be remotely satisfied with that answer, but these aren’t the best people we’re dealing with. So when a reporter asked Jen Psaki to explain Biden’s response at today’s White House press briefing, Jen Psaki offered no further insight whatsoever.

Psaki on Biden contradicting himself on whether he can lower energy prices: Sometimes his gaggles are not comprehensive. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 9, 2022

If Joe Biden doesn’t have time to talk about 13 dead U.S. service members during the State of the Union Address, how the hell can he possibly be expected to explain his position on gas prices when he’s caught in a short gaggle?!

Press gaggles with Joe Biden are “not always super comprehensive,” which is totally fine and to be expected, because it’s not as if anyone is actually looking to him for leadership. It’s not like he’s the President of the United States or anything, you know?

He’s the president. FFS — Patrick (@Patrick66108514) March 9, 2022

Look, Fat. At the end of the day, he’s still just Joe Biden. His media gaggles can’t always be super comprehensive. Or is it “comprehensible”?

Or cognitive — tost (@tostitoo) March 9, 2022

I think she meant “cogent” — Tom Warnick (@TJ_Warnick21) March 9, 2022

Or, super coherent. — Bikkerboy416 (@bikkerboy416) March 9, 2022

If Joe Biden can’t be comprehensive, can Jen Psaki be, at least? After all, this is the White House press briefing. She’s literally there to answer questions and provide information.

Or not:

"You have to go to an event with the president" Jen Psaki says condescendingly to reporters as she ends the briefing with questions still being shouted. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 9, 2022

***

Related:

Smug Jen Psaki tells Peter Doocy that Fox News is ‘welcome’ to help WH ‘rebrand the rising gas prices as the #PutinPriceHike’

Recommended Twitchy Video