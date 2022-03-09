At today’s White House press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki if the Biden administration has any plans to reopen the Keystone XL pipeline or cut red tape that is currently preventing domestic energy production. Psaki’s responses to Doocy’s questions were characteristically smug and condescending — and, of course, not even remotely insightful or helpful.

You know, it’s funny you should mention hashtags. As it happens, the Biden administration is currently doing their damnedest to get a new hashtag to take off:

Team Biden is going to live by the promise of hashtag. That’s their solution to increasingly unaffordable gas prices. That’s their answer to Americans demanding to know why the White House is showing a pretty shocking lack of concern for people who are struggling as a direct result of the White House and Democrats’ energy policies.

Jen Psaki definitely got the memo and is having a field day:

That was yesterday.

She’s doubling down today:

Something funny, Jen? Care to let us in on the joke?

If Psaki’s counting on the media to help spread it around, she’s likely calculated correctly.

But that doesn’t mean we have to just sit here and let her get away with it:

Doocy had Psaki dead to rights, of course. A few reminders:

We’re being gaslit, guys. Don’t let them get away with it.

