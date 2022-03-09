Earlier this week, Joe Biden finally announced a ban on imports of Russian oil, liquified natural gas, and coal. Great. We shouldn’t be depending on Russia for any of our energy, and we sure as hell shouldn’t be lining Vladimir Putin’s pockets.

But if we’re not going to be getting our oil and whatnot from Russia, we’ve got to get it from somewhere? Iran? Saudi Arabia? Venezuela? Yes, we do suppose that those are technically options. They’re terrible, horrible, no-good, very-bad options, but they’re options nonetheless.

Allow us to suggest, though, that we still have a viable alternative.

Jen Psaki says she has no specifics of how Biden plans to reduce gas prices but says there is a “range of options on the table” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 8, 2022

We’ve got oil in the U.S. … what if we, say, open up oil production right here at home? We could start with Keystone XL. What does the Biden administration think about that, Jen Psaki?

Doocy asks Psaki if restarting Keystone XL is completely off the table as long as Biden is President. She won't answer the question. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 9, 2022

“There’s not plans for that,” says Jen Psaki about whether Biden will ever lift ban on Keystone XL — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 9, 2022

Psaki says that Keystone isn’t an oilfield and wouldn’t solve problems. Then how is releasing oil from the national strategic reserve? Also: Encouraging energy producers to use "existing permits” is not the same thing as removing unnecessary and ineffective regulatory barriers. — J.P. Freire (@JPFreire) March 9, 2022

It’s almost as if Jen Psaki and the Biden administration are counting on us to not put any thought into the situation we’re in, to not put any thought into how we got here or where we’re going to end up if we stay on the current trajectory.

There’s very good reason to believe that the Biden administration doesn’t think much of us. Jen Psaki’s tone when she’s responding to Peter Doocy’s very valid question about Keystone XL makes it abundantly clear that Biden et al. don’t think we deserve an honest answer, or any answer at all.

Watch:

DOOCY: "Is a restart of the the Keystone XL construction completely off the table as long as Joe Biden is president?" PSAKI: "It does not provide more supply into the system…there's no plans for that and it would not address any of the problems we're having currently." pic.twitter.com/46QeqY7CTT — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 9, 2022

Someone check her pants for singe marks, because there’s no way they didn’t catch on fire underneath that podium.

The lady is either a loon or a liar or, almost certainly, both. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) March 9, 2022

Not almost certainly. Completely certainly.

Doocy: "You and the President are both talking about producing energy here, saying…oil & gas companies have 9000 permits to drill now they could be drilling…Would [he] cut red tape to make that possible?" Psaki: "What red tape needs to be cut when they have the permits?" pic.twitter.com/BoGWIBUPgS — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 9, 2022

Asked if Pres. Biden “would cut red tape” for companies to drill more oil in U.S., White House press sec. Jen Psaki says, "What red tape needs to be cut when they have the permits?" "I don't think they need an embroidered invitation to drill." https://t.co/JtrQBgjqTK pic.twitter.com/M7UyHRanHE — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2022

Is there any red tape to spare? Perhaps we could use some to put over Jen Psaki’s mouth. It would keep her from lying, if only temporarily.

OH MY. Doocy asks Psaki if Biden would do anything to cut permitting red tape. "What permits do they need? I don't think they need an embroidered invitation to drill." Does… she really not know how this works?! — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 9, 2022

She doesn’t care how it works. She doesn’t care how any of this works.

