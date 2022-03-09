Yesterday, President Joe Biden said he “can’t do much right now” about skyrocketing U.S. gas prices, because “Russia is responsible.”

The old man may be senile as hell, but we’re pretty sure that he hasn’t quite reached the point in his senility where he would actually genuinely believe that our pain at the pump is Russia’s fault. And that means we have no choice but to conclude that he’s quite comfortable and confident lying to all our faces.

A suddenly popular new turn of phrase lends significant support to that theory:

This decision today is not without costs here at home. Putin’s war is already hurting American families at the pump — and this will drive up costs further. So, I will take every step we can to minimize Putin’s price hike here at home. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 8, 2022

“Putin’s price hike.”

President @JoeBiden is committed to protecting American families from Putin's price hike. pic.twitter.com/wBPkXSMAdK — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 8, 2022

“Putin’s price hike.”

Pres. Biden: "Putin's war is already hurting Americans at the gas pump. Since Putin began his military buildup on Ukrainian borders…the price at the gas pump in America went up 75 cents… I'm going to do everything I can to minimize Putin's price hike here at home." pic.twitter.com/tcPWqys3sE — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 8, 2022

“Putin’s price hike.”

"Putin's price hike" will be borne by American consumers. https://t.co/u85agBu06n — ABC News (@ABC) March 9, 2022

“Putin’s price hike.”

A coordinated message: Biden today warned of “Putin’s price hike” at the pump, and @PressSec later told reporters:“Americans are paying a higher price at the pump because of the actions of President Putin. This is a Putin spike at the gas pump, not one prompted by our sanctions.” — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 8, 2022

To be fair, there is a little variation, at least:

This is Putin’s gas price increase. There can be no "energy independence" as long as we power our economy with commodities whose value is determined by global events beyond our control. — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) March 9, 2022

“Putin’s gas price increase.” Gotta keep things interesting!

The memo has gone out. pic.twitter.com/yHLvsHDHUS — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 9, 2022

Oh, it’s gone out, all right. And the Biden administration and Democrats are clearly counting on it to be effective. But for how long, exactly, do they think that they can get away with their campaign to gaslight Americans?

Biden’s description of rising gas prices as a result of the war and ban on Russian oil: “Putin’s price hike.” That’s smart. Let’s hope Americans grasp it. — Steven Beschloss (@StevenBeschloss) March 8, 2022

We suppose you could call it smart, if your definition of smart involves seeing how far you can kick the can down the road before you get hit by a bus. Americans can see with their own eyes the effects that the Biden administration’s energy policies are having. Even liberal Americans can’t avert their eyes forever.

"Putin's price hike" — good luck selling that one beyond the MSNBC green room. https://t.co/SJ1vZYs7da — Aaron Maté (@aaronjmate) March 8, 2022

Biden and the Democrats are going to run this narrative into the ground, even if it means running themselves into the ground right along with it.

"Can't do much right now. Russia is responsible…Putin's price hike." – The Big Guy If Russia is responsible now, who was responsible for the price hikes before Russia invaded Ukraine? pic.twitter.com/q7NyGdPbC7 — Dan Proft (@DanProft) March 9, 2022

“Putin‘s price hike”. It’s not just that they are pathological liars. They treat the rest of us like idiots. Shut down and cut off national oil production. Ban Russian imports. Then blame the price increase on Putin. And @POTUS expects you to swallow that rubbish. pic.twitter.com/PEQubIhLRk — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) March 8, 2022

Keep it up, Joe. Keep it up.

***

Related:

Biden explains to Americans how they soon won’t have to worry about gas prices (thanks to him)

Recommended Twitchy Video