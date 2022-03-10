While this administration — with help from some in the media — wants everybody to believe the country is experiencing a “Biden Boom,” the reality of the situation indicates otherwise. As just one example, here’s the latest on inflation:

There's just no sign of inflation slowing down. February picked up (again). Feb: +0.8%

Jan: +0.6%

Dec: +0.6%

Nov: 0.7%

Oct: +0.9%

Sept: +0.4% Big monthly jumps in "food at home" (+1.4%) and gas prices (+6.6%) pic.twitter.com/biLBPgGDHl — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) March 10, 2022

What will the Biden administration’s excuse be this time? The list has been growing and the latest scapegoat for inflation and spiking gas prices has been Vladimir Putin and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, even though these problems started long before that:

Terrible February numbers. Biden WH can’t blame this on Putin too but I’m sure they’ll try 😒 https://t.co/dsO8IazrGY — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) March 10, 2022

They will most definitely try.

Probably Putin or corporate greed or something https://t.co/t3gYkZGJk8 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 10, 2022

CNBC’s Rick Santelli tore this administration a new one because of their excuses (none of which include agreeing that Biden deserves some of the blame):

CNBC’s Rick Santelli highlights Biden’s ever-changing excuses on #Bidenflation. “First it was transitory, then inflation is good, then we went to corporate greed, now we're at Putin.” pic.twitter.com/8eiWMBA4ye — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 10, 2022

👀"First it was transitory, then 'inflation is good.' Then we went to 'corporate greed.' Now we’re at Putin." Rick Santelli absolutely hammering the Biden administration's ever-evolving excuses on #inflation: pic.twitter.com/9FoyfOrhYe — John Cooper (@thejcoop) March 10, 2022

Carol Roth knows what this administration’s slogan would be if they were being remotely honest:

Inflation up 7.9% y/o/y on CPI. Build back broke. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) March 10, 2022

It seems like things are getting increasingly “broke” by the day.

In the 70s when inflation reached 8%, interest rates were already greater than 8% and were ultimately raised to almost 20% before the CPI began abating. Today interest rates remain at zero & the Fed is printing billions every month. This crisis is already worse than the 70s. https://t.co/GxWWDZUpn5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 10, 2022

The Federalist’s Sean Davis closes this out with a great reminder:

Less than a year ago they tried to tell you inflation was a conspiracy theory. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) March 10, 2022

These last couple years we’ve seen a whole lot of “conspiracy theories” that turned out to be true.

