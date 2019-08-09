As you know, earlier this week, Twitter locked @Team_Mitch’s account for the crime of posting video footage of thugs outside Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home shouting obscenities and death threats at the GOP Senator.

Twitter has finally restored full access to @Team_Mitch, but it seems pretty safe to say that they didn’t come to see the error of their ways on their own. In addition to facing harsh criticism — rightfully — from Republicans and conservatives, various Republican groups also pulled ad buys.

Here’s how CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy covered it:

Oh? Is that the story?

Here’s a reminder:

But by all means, Oliver. Make Team Mitch out to be the offenders here.

Trending

It used to be … now it’s just their standard operating procedure.

***

Related:

‘Y’all are inciting violence’: Less than a day after violent mob threatens Mitch McConnell, WaPo goes the ‘victim blaming’ route

Want to see a truly terrible headline? WaPo puts garbage spin on Mitch McConnell camp’s response to violent mob

‘Are you kidding me?’ Politico puts interesting spin on thugs’ death threats against Mitch McConnell

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: @Team_MitchCNNdeath threatsharassmentMitch McConnellNRSCOliver DarcyRNCspinTeam MitchTrump campaignviolent threats