As you know, earlier this week, Twitter locked @Team_Mitch’s account for the crime of posting video footage of thugs outside Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home shouting obscenities and death threats at the GOP Senator.

Twitter has finally restored full access to @Team_Mitch, but it seems pretty safe to say that they didn’t come to see the error of their ways on their own. In addition to facing harsh criticism — rightfully — from Republicans and conservatives, various Republican groups also pulled ad buys.

Here’s how CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy covered it:

The Trump campaign, RNC, and NRSC have suspended ad buys on Twitter in protest over the platform locking the McConnell campaign's account for a tweet Twitter says violates its "violent threats policy" https://t.co/7YyofbYnNU — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 9, 2019

Oh? Is that the story?

Do you plan to share the details of the video, or who was making violent threats towards whom… or nah? — Jay Dubb (@JayDubbTX) August 9, 2019

hey mr fire fighter you wanna tell everyone what the "violent tweet" was? — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) August 9, 2019

Here’s a reminder:

Last night, an angry left-wing mob of Amy McGrath supporters stormed Senator McConnell’s Louisville home screaming obscenities and hoping someone would ‘just stab the motherfucker in the heart.’ pic.twitter.com/Ygo1mbQSk5 — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) August 6, 2019

But by all means, Oliver. Make Team Mitch out to be the offenders here.

You’re missing the important information here… but whatever fits your narrative — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) August 9, 2019

This is really how you’re going to frame it — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) August 9, 2019

Not gonna mention the tweet was a threat aimed AT Mitch? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) August 9, 2019

It's CNN, of course they're going to leave out the relevant facts — Uncle Crumpty (@UncleCrumpty) August 9, 2019

The violent threats were AGAINST HIM. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) August 9, 2019

You deliberately leave out the fact that the tweet was of a crazed leftist threatening to stab him in the heart? Some journalist you are. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 9, 2019

The threat was against McConnell. Oliver is a hack. https://t.co/I9UicvRgZr — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) August 9, 2019

That was one hack-tastic tweet, sir! pic.twitter.com/FGKhtiIEL3 — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) August 9, 2019

Very fake news. — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) August 9, 2019

It's amazing how fake news spins these stories. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) August 9, 2019

It used to be … now it’s just their standard operating procedure.

What an astoundingly deceptive framing. And you wonder why the majority of Americans say they have little to no trust in the media? — Henry (@HMSPitts) August 9, 2019

Way to bury the lede. The tweet showed someone threatening McConnell. This is why we don't trust the media anymore. — Life is Good. (@lnnrtz) August 9, 2019

You went full hack. Never go full hack. — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) August 9, 2019

You are such a damn joke. — Sen. Clay Davis (@sheeeitttt) August 9, 2019

***

Related:

‘Y’all are inciting violence’: Less than a day after violent mob threatens Mitch McConnell, WaPo goes the ‘victim blaming’ route

Want to see a truly terrible headline? WaPo puts garbage spin on Mitch McConnell camp’s response to violent mob

‘Are you kidding me?’ Politico puts interesting spin on thugs’ death threats against Mitch McConnell