As Twitchy told you yesterday, Twitter’s Safety Patrol went after Team Mitch for posting video of an angry mob that swarmed Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home and shouted death threats.

This is absurd. The tweet in question was video of a woman yelling threats at McConnell himself, and twitter suspended McConnell’s campaign account, saying the tweets put McConnell in danger. What in the world?! @TwitterSupport https://t.co/L2gCpYvsNK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 7, 2019

Others who posted the video were targeted for their offense as well.

My account was temporarily suspended after posting a video of far-left activists chanting death threats at Senator McConnell. pic.twitter.com/d9vW0Jy5YY — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) August 7, 2019

Politico covered Twitter’s response as well, though they couldn’t help but giving the thugs’ death threats a special little spin:

Twitter has locked Mitch McConnell’s campaign account for posting a profanity-laced video of protesters hurling threats toward his Kentucky homehttps://t.co/OaRavpfInC — POLITICO (@politico) August 8, 2019

Sorry … what?

Pretty sure they were hurling threats at him and not the house itself but A for effort on this. We know this was hard for you to parse and write. https://t.co/SyGBAjVnel — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) August 8, 2019

The struggle is real.

Somebody needs to stab him in the heart…yes a threat towards his home. — Gingee Lea🦅🇺🇸👊🏻✊🏻👊🏻🏁 (@theredheadrides) August 8, 2019

They wanted to stab his house in the neck. — Graham Dystopia Chapman (@GrahamC01053927) August 8, 2019

Can’t wait for homes to start pouncing — EMSA (@AdvisorsEm) August 8, 2019

We’re looking forward to it.