As Twitchy told you yesterday, Twitter’s Safety Patrol went after Team Mitch for posting video of an angry mob that swarmed Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home and shouted death threats.

Others who posted the video were targeted for their offense as well.

Trending

Politico covered Twitter’s response as well, though they couldn’t help but giving the thugs’ death threats a special little spin:

Sorry … what?

The struggle is real.

We’re looking forward to it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: death threatshomeHouseMitch McConnellPoliticoprotestersthreats