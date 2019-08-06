It wasn’t enough for the Washington Post to victim-blame Mitch McConnell less than a day after angry thugs swarmed his Kentucky home and made violent death threats. They also have to squeeze in a good “Republicans pounce!” angle:

Mitch McConnell’s campaign decries protest outside his Louisville home as a call to violence https://t.co/zxueKGOqr7 — Post Politics (@postpolitics) August 6, 2019

“Decries”? You mean “accurately characterizes”?

A fair description, wouldn't you say? — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) August 6, 2019

Well…yeah. They were chanting they wanted to kill him. I mean…what is that, if not a call to violence? https://t.co/Hat6zQCbSq — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 6, 2019

"Protest" is an odd choice of words to describe people holding signs literally calling for his murder. — Jack Daley (@RealJackDaley) August 6, 2019

It was a call to violence. They were saying they wanted to stab him in the heart. — Starts with a K (@kilomikealpha76) August 6, 2019

They chanted they wanted to stab him in the heart. Gawd you people are insufferable hacks https://t.co/02SoalWSRH — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️ (@mooshakins) August 6, 2019

But the New York Times’ Trump headline was problematic.

Note that this is also a TERRIBLE NEWS HEADLINE. Yet, I don't hear a huge outcry like that about the NY Times yesterday. pic.twitter.com/I4z48TMjh6 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) August 6, 2019

Notice how liberals aren't jumping on WashPo to change the headline because it doesn't "capture the moment" or whatever. This is the bias right here. This is why everything is going to shit. This is eroding our faith in institutions. WE SEE these double standards constantly. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2019

They’re impossible to miss.

They were literally saying that they’d like to kill him… Which brings up the question, why isn’t @washingtonpost calling it that? They damn sure would be if it was a mob of right winger’s in front it Pelosi’s house saying the same things… — Jeff Smith (@Jeffsmith5084) August 6, 2019

IMAGINE the outrage if it were a protester outside AOC's apartment saying someone needed to stab her. IMAGINE the liberal mob that would have formed if WashPo's headline was "AOC team pounces on protest." IMAGINE. — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2019

Your paper would decry it as such if he were a Democrat. https://t.co/70oseS3CR7 — Meech (@michi83) August 6, 2019

No doubt. And they’d be right to.

But they’ve made it clear that some calls to violence are just more equal than others.

If he were a Democrat, the tweet would have read, “Mitch McConnell comdemns calls for his assassination from people shouting outside his house.” Damn, it’s good to be a Democrat. https://t.co/kgnyuP5EAA — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) August 6, 2019

Our media is a national joke and an arm of the Democrat Party. https://t.co/7MpCbHK2Lu — Meech (@michi83) August 6, 2019

Editor’s note: The title of this post has been amended to reflect that the WaPo headline was referring to the McConnell campaign.