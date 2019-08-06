In the wake of the weekend shootings in El Paso and Dayton, the Left’s narrative developed quickly, and one of the points being circulated was to blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for the attacks. One such example can be seen in this tweet from George Takei on Sunday:

Overheard: He’s not just #MoscowMitch. He’s #MassacreMitch. Allow Senate votes on gun control now. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) August 4, 2019

“#MassacreMitch” can now be added to “Moscow Mitch” in the libs’ latest narrative. But it’s catching on, as evidenced by another hashtag:

This hashtag #MassacreMoscowMitch is trending at the same time that a woman is Facebook live recording a protest outside @senatemajldr’s house during which she says she hopes someone stabs him in the heart. Wtf is wrong with people? https://t.co/fV1nSyfr3J pic.twitter.com/eCMcJBPBiW — Jake Cox (@GOPJake) August 6, 2019

Yep, that’s actually happening. The Left’s quest to blame McConnell for recent shootings (one perpetrated by a Democrat fan of Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders and others) has culminated in protesters showing up at the private residence of Mitch McConnell in Kentucky:

DEVELOPING: Protesters are gathering outside of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's Louisville house —> https://t.co/COO5nlsqQb pic.twitter.com/I4d2RhI9xC — WLKY (@WLKY) August 6, 2019

And of course they’re keeping it classy. JUST KIDDING:

A woman is on Facebook Live, outside of Senator McConnell’s home in Louisville, saying she hopes someone “just stabs the mother f*cker in the heart, please.” #KYSen pic.twitter.com/sHaPWqn32J — Ben Goldey (@BenGoldey) August 6, 2019

Far-left protesters are at Mitch McConnell's Kentucky home One person says they hope someone uses a “voodoo doll” on McConnell Another says they want someone to “just stabs the mother f*cker in the heart” These are the people who want to take your guns pic.twitter.com/3PXx6mnqWo — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Keep in mind, McConnell, 77, is recovering from a broken shoulder that he sustained after he fell McConnell falls some times because he has a problem with one of his legs because he had Polio as a child This is the person far-left activists are harassing late at night — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Keep in mind, Twitter allowed this to trend: https://t.co/NREb3cNsTk — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 6, 2019

Here is a live stream from Democrat harassers outside of Mitch McConnell’s home. “F*ck you, Murder Turtle!” “We know you are in there! Come out!” “How’s that shoulder?!” “Thoughts and prayers, you b*tch” All heard within the first few minutes. https://t.co/Zp7UNROTMk — Big League Politics (@bigleaguepol) August 6, 2019

It’s gotten out of control.

If Trump is responsible for what happened in El Paso, then surely CNN must be responsible for this madness. https://t.co/0HaQVif4qq — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 6, 2019

Maybe CNN should host a town hall about CNN’s contributions to the nasty discourse.

This is not ok! Far-left protesters are at Mitch McConnell's Kentucky home! https://t.co/PXk2jqvhce — Wide Awake (@AtHomeIn5D) August 6, 2019

@RepMaxineWaters told people to do this. — Tejas (@RedTejas) August 6, 2019

Fact check: TRUE.