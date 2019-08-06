Apparently this is what passes for “analysis” at the Washington Post:

Analysis: Mitch McConnell’s campaign keeps creating controversies. Why? https://t.co/yF852pSbdJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 6, 2019

Great timing, guys. An angry mob was literally making violent threats outside Mitch McConnell’s home last night, but let’s focus on all the controversies he’s creating.

Dude has a violent mob shouting death threats outside his home last night and here's how WaPo reacts. Victim blaming. https://t.co/ZQUVDkOS7H — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 6, 2019

CONSERVATIVES POUNCE ON LIES, DEATH THREATS https://t.co/1JUXvkJ8Jc — [shrug emoji] (@jtLOL) August 6, 2019

Ah, didn’t realize Mitch invited the violent left wing mob over to his house last night to chant death threats on the lawn. Y’all are inciting violence. — QuizzicalRepub (@QuizzicalRepub) August 6, 2019

It’s like they want something to happen to him… — MidCenturyModern (@mid__mod) August 6, 2019

There were literally people outside his home talking about stabbing him. What the hell is wrong with your people! — Reagan & Maverick (@AngleOfAttack1) August 6, 2019

He created the mob yelling death threats outside his home last night? Great work guys. Go ahead and take the rest of the day off. — .💀.Badaisè (@DBadaise) August 6, 2019

Violent mob calling for Mitch’s murder outside his home just last night and this is how @washingtonpost responds? Last I heard this means you’re responsible and your rhetoric is encouraging violence and murder. @washingtonpost is the enemy of the people — Brian Nielson (@HarvardinOregon) August 6, 2019

The entire media would literally explode. https://t.co/BHdD2PF5Kd — RBe (@RBPundit) August 6, 2019

If the Washington Post burned to the ground, nothing of value would be lost — скйлер (@Skyl3r26) August 6, 2019

It’s getting harder and harder to argue with that assessment.

