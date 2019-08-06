Apparently this is what passes for “analysis” at the Washington Post:

Great timing, guys. An angry mob was literally making violent threats outside Mitch McConnell’s home last night, but let’s focus on all the controversies he’s creating.

Trending

It’s getting harder and harder to argue with that assessment.

***

Related:

NYT’s Wajahat Ali still has ‘faith in America’ thanks to violent hashtags about Mitch McConnell

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: analysiscontroversiesMitch McConnellwapoWashington Post