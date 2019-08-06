In case you missed it, #MassacreMoscowMitch has been a pretty popular hashtag with the tolerant Left.

It’s been particularly popular with New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali:

Completely normal.

Far-left protesters descended upon Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home last night, but #MassacreMoscowMitch gives Wajahat faith in America.

He’s since deleted the tweet. Not because he feels bad about it, but because people are totally taking it out of context:

What a swell guy. Such good faith:

