In case you missed it, #MassacreMoscowMitch has been a pretty popular hashtag with the tolerant Left.

Many of the very people who are deeply concerned about right-wing rhetoric are tweeting #MassacreMoscowMitch and believing that it will be totally fine and no one will respond with violence. Or maybe they don’t think it will be fine, and want to see violence. — David French (@DavidAFrench) August 6, 2019

It’s been particularly popular with New York Times contributing op-ed writer and CNN contributor Wajahat Ali:

Oh just a CNN contributor and NY Times contributing writer tweeting completely normal stuff pic.twitter.com/QpNfFjYWCe — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) August 6, 2019

Completely normal.

Something something violent rhetoric incitement something something pic.twitter.com/8nEOfpvXGZ — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) August 6, 2019

Far-left protesters descended upon Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home last night, but #MassacreMoscowMitch gives Wajahat faith in America.

Reported for encouraging violence — Dragon Quest Fanboy since '93 (@Anakha6910) August 6, 2019

Wow, this is disgusting. @nytimes is this really the type of person you feel should be representing your institution? @nytimes do you condone language inciting people to violence from your staffers? — One Small Voice (@hosvblog) August 6, 2019

Yeah, this is a completely okay thing to tweet since it's someone on the right. I mean, if we had tweeted out something like "massacre AOC" or "massacre Kamala Harris" that'd be incitement of violence, but since it's a Republican it's all good. https://t.co/XDYaXBgGTl — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) August 6, 2019

He’s since deleted the tweet. Not because he feels bad about it, but because people are totally taking it out of context:

People did it in reference to his refusal to allow the gun control and election security bill to advance in the Senate. You know that. But still I'll delete out of good faith. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 6, 2019

What a swell guy. Such good faith: