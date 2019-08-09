Earlier this week, Twitter cops punished @Team_Mitch for violating their safety rules by posting video of angry thugs yelling death threats at Mitch McConnell.

But not even Twitter can keep Cocaine Mitch down.

Several Twitter users, including U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account, were temporarily locked out of their accounts for Tweeting a video that violated our abusive behavior policy. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 9, 2019

The video contained a violent threat directed at Leader McConnell, a clear violation of the Twitter Rules.https://t.co/lQ8wWGtrGs — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 9, 2019

After multiple appeals from affected users and Leader McConnell’s team confirming their intent to highlight the threats for public discussion, we have reviewed this case more closely. — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 9, 2019

Going forward, the video will be visible on the service with a sensitive media interstitial and only in cases where the Tweet content does not otherwise violate the Twitter Rules. https://t.co/Cuvh305ERA — Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) August 9, 2019

Twitter blew it big-time. And now Team Mitch is back, and they’re ready to get back to their business of owning the libs:

Victory!!! Thank you to EVERYONE for helping #FreeMitch. Help us keep winning: https://t.co/u56exRnfKv pic.twitter.com/7Y28QdkrKv — Team Mitch (@Team_Mitch) August 9, 2019

This is our finest hour. — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) August 9, 2019

Hard to argue with that.

After sharing a video of a profanity-laced protest outside of Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville, the campaign Twitter account, Team Mitch, was locked out. Not anymore. Cocaine Mitch is back. https://t.co/8Wpp866CwK — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 9, 2019

HELL YES — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 9, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.