We’ve said it before, but apparently it bears repeating: You’d be hard-pressed to find someone of any political stripe who denies that conditions at migrant detention facilities along the southern border are awful.

BREAKING: Office of the Inspector General releases new pictures of overcrowding at Border Patrol Facilities in TX. One senior manager calling this a “ticking time bomb.” #Immigration #ICE @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/bQdde1LYmB — Gadi Schwartz (@GadiNBC) July 2, 2019

The thing is, it’s been a “ticking time bomb” for years. Many Republicans have been sounding the alarm, only to be dismissed by Democrats and liberals as manufacturing a crisis for political reasons, while Democrat-championed policies have encouraged more illegal immigrants to cross our borders, resulting in more overcrowding, which has in turn resulted in more deplorable conditions in detention centers.

And, despite Republicans’ fully realized concerns, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to blame them for what’s happened. This afternoon, she once again invoked concentration camps to cast Republicans as veritable Nazis on a mission to systematically murder migrants in Holocaust 2.0:

These are concentration camps. According to concentration camp experts, people begin to die due to overcrowding, neglect, and shortage of resources. We saw all three of those signs on our trip yesterday. Another person died yesterday. And those are the deaths we know about. https://t.co/MhujNAYohJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 2, 2019

Ah, yes. The fabled “concentration camp experts.” We can only assume the “experts” she consulted don’t work at the Auschwitz Museum or United States Holocaust Museum or the Wiesenthal Center or, you know, any places that employ actual concentration camp experts who are sick and tired of AOC’s Holocaust comparisons.

If you can’t make your point without diminishing the memory of the Holocaust you need to re-examine your claim. — (((Emily Schrader))) (@GippersChutzpah) July 2, 2019

AOC needs to re-examine a lot of things.

What is her point, exactly? That Republicans were right to be concerned about caravans of migrants crossing over the borders because Border Patrol and detention facilities simply aren’t equipped to handle that many people?

I'm a Brit. Really puzzled over why people are so keen to get into your concentration camps. Help me out? — George (@memeXchange) July 2, 2019

Did you forget, they can leave and go back home if they want?? I don't recall concentration camps offering that ability. — Rob Powell (@RobPowell11) July 2, 2019

Concentration camp experts Lmfaoooooo she plays on the fact her followers all are stupid https://t.co/fyd3kujyLm — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 2, 2019

She’s right to think that. Because none of her followers are calling her out as the dishonest hypocrite she is. The border crisis is a crisis because of policies that she and many of her fellow Democrats support — and continue to support.

Oh for the good old days, when you were telling us there was no crisis at the border. pic.twitter.com/7QvZ9X43xK — PreviouslyKnownAsSomeoneElse (@DryHumorDryBeef) July 2, 2019

AOC has spent weeks pretending to rend her garments and weep publicly over the plight of detained migrants, all the while not only doing nothing to help them, but actively trying to undermine efforts to help them.

Reminder that AOC has consistently voted against and opposed providing more resources to alleviate these conditions. https://t.co/h81CvPg7KF — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) July 2, 2019

So why the h*** did you vote against funding it. — KennyO (@kodom0336) July 2, 2019

I was talking to a fascist and holocaust Nazi expert and they said there are 3 things to look for on the raise of the next Hitler 1. A liar 2. likes to compare shit that has nothing to do with one another 3. doesnt like to send funding to immigrant children@aoc checks all 3 — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) July 2, 2019

AOC is everything she claims Republicans are: dishonest, hypocritical, and heartless.