Since all the journalists rushing to defend Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for trivializing the Holocaust are apparently too lazy to do any research before they spout off, perhaps the Auschwitz Memorial can at least point them in the right direction:

@KFILE Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 18, 2019

The history of Auschwitz is far more complicated than this as it combined two functions: a concentration camp and from March 1942 an extermination center. See our online lesson: https://t.co/45MCqODtva — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 18, 2019

@chrislhayes Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 18, 2019

Welp.

Brutal but deserved. They don't have to carry water for politicians. That was their choice. https://t.co/QQwAwfx7J9 — prop op (@ProperOpinion) June 18, 2019

But it’s not just journalists who are suffering from acute historical illiteracy and dishonesty; it’s historians, too. Historians like NYU professor Jacob Remes:

I’m a historian, a Jew, and an American who only exists because his grandmother escaped Nazi Germany as a teenager in the 1930s. I’m far more offended by my government putting people in concentration camps—as it is doing—than I am by learning from history. https://t.co/0T3IufJD4U — Jacob Remes (@jacremes) June 18, 2019

And historians like Kevin Kruse, who’s actually not so much a historian as he is a progressive hack posing as a historian:

And in between those instances of FDR using the term, there was this 1943 proposal by Senator Tom Stewart (D-TN). pic.twitter.com/Cq7A3rCY53 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 18, 2019

Here's some actual history for you: During World War II, the Japanese American internees at Heart Mountain — in your state of Wyoming — called that a "concentration camp" as well. https://t.co/IWqnCJKojuhttps://t.co/j4FaPreyaKhttps://t.co/xu2sqlbwPJhttps://t.co/yFgcp96f6l pic.twitter.com/aNnLD7NHDX — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 18, 2019

And AOC admires FDR for all of his fine work in advancing human rights. So maybe have a word with her before you try this argument.

Moreover, AOC specifically invoked “Never Again,” which is inextricably linked to the Holocaust. She knew what she was doing. And so does Kevin.

It's always really sad when you discover how little some white Americans know about the horrible atrocities some white Americans have done to POCs. I'm so grateful for historians like Kevin who can drag em' back to reality with some FACTS. https://t.co/N8oi2VYvG0 — Zerlina Maxwell (@ZerlinaMaxwell) June 18, 2019

Thanks. I wish historians didn’t have to weigh in like this, but here we are. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) June 18, 2019

Yes, here we are: A place where historians will practice historical revisionism to protect a chronically dishonest and anti-Semitic congresswoman. The Auschwitz Museum evidently isn’t terribly impressed with the breadth of Kruse’s historical literacy:

@KevinMKruse Please consider following @AuschwitzMuseum where everyday we commemorate and educate about the tragic human history of #Auschwitz. — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) June 18, 2019

A simple request … but one Kruse won’t grant to them. He won’t be honest about history if it means having to be honest about AOC’s disgusting remarks.

Perfesser just got owned. Told you he's partisan and incomplete and not to be trusted just because he can dunk on an easy target like Dinesh D'Souza. https://t.co/0vcRsOrTwA — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 18, 2019

We wish the Auschwitz Museum didn’t have to weigh in like this, but here we are.

So deeply sorry you have to educate so many (even Representatives and reporters) here in the US. There are many of us who have visited and promise #NeverAgain and to #NeverForget — Esther Fleece Allen (@EstherFleece) June 18, 2019