Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has thoroughly covered herself in glory by likening detention centers at the southern border to “concentration camps” and minimizing the Holocaust in the process, and then trying to gaslight everyone about what she’d done:

And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as “the mass detention of civilians without trial.” And that’s exactly what this administration is doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

But there’s always room for a little more glory. So here it is, in the form of a shot and chaser:

left: @AOC accuses the trump administration of operating concentration camps at southern border facilities right: @AOC fawns over FDR, who forced the relocation of japanese americans and put them in concentration camps pic.twitter.com/q4vPdFOk5m — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) June 18, 2019

Yikes!

If detention centers holding individuals who stand in actual violation of our laws are “concentration camps,” but internment camps holding men, women, and children whose only crime was Japanese heritage was just part of a grand plan to guarantee “healthcare, housing, education, and a living wage,” we’d like to have a word or two with AOC’s “experts.”

Technically she's right. Death camps are not the same as concentration camps. Hitler had death camps. It was FDR who only had concentration camps. Bam, history lesson, losers. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2019

Guess AOC wasn’t making the point she thought she was making.

Not to mention the Japanese didn't show up asking to be let into the camp. — Jerry "2 years" Attrick🇺🇸 (@EftyZ) June 18, 2019