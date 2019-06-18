Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has thoroughly covered herself in glory by likening detention centers at the southern border to “concentration camps” and minimizing the Holocaust in the process, and then trying to gaslight everyone about what she’d done:

But there’s always room for a little more glory. So here it is, in the form of a shot and chaser:

Trending

Yikes!

If detention centers holding individuals who stand in actual violation of our laws are “concentration camps,” but internment camps holding men, women, and children whose only crime was Japanese heritage was just part of a grand plan to guarantee “healthcare, housing, education, and a living wage,” we’d like to have a word or two with AOC’s “experts.”

Guess AOC wasn’t making the point she thought she was making.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAOCconcentration campsFDRFranklin D. Rooseveltillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationinternment campsJapanese-Americans