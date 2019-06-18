As Twitchy told you, CNN firefighter Andrew Kaczynski rode to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rescue after she made an ass of herself yet again by accusing Donald Trump of running a system of “concentration camps” along the southern border and belittling the Holocaust. But fighting fires is a big job, and guys like Kaczynski need all the backup they can get.

He got it.

Ladies and gentlemen, in this corner, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel:

So that’s a take.

Trending

Good ol’ Dave.

But there are some people who who’ll give it the old college try. Ladies and gentlemen, in the other corner, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

Does Chris Hayes have “experts,” too?

We’d be surprised if he didn’t.

Hey, the truth isn’t gonna guardian itself!

Stay tuned for this show’s next episode:

It’s gonna be lit.

