As Twitchy told you, CNN firefighter Andrew Kaczynski rode to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rescue after she made an ass of herself yet again by accusing Donald Trump of running a system of “concentration camps” along the southern border and belittling the Holocaust. But fighting fires is a big job, and guys like Kaczynski need all the backup they can get.

He got it.

Ladies and gentlemen, in this corner, the Washington Post’s Dave Weigel:

Not going any deeper into Concentration Camp Twitter today, but the term originated to describe British tactics in the Boer War, and was later applied to Nazi tactics. Problem with saying “internment camp” instead is that you remind people that Americans had them before. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) June 18, 2019

So that’s a take.

When someone says "Never Again" referencing "concentration camps" I, too, assume they are talking about the Boer War — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 18, 2019

She doesn’t know what a garbage disposal is but she definitely knew what the Boer War was. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2019

Dave's job is to explain why the embarrassing things said by Democrats aren't actually news. https://t.co/fZv5049Ynh — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 18, 2019

Dave's not very skilled at his job, and he doesn't convince anybody outside his bubble. But he's dedicated to protecting Democrats, so there will always be a place for him. — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 18, 2019

Good ol' Dave — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 18, 2019

Good ol’ Dave.

I don't think anyone is going to top this take today. pic.twitter.com/NLImk1nsIm — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2019

But there are some people who who’ll give it the old college try. Ladies and gentlemen, in the other corner, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes:

If you spend a few minutes learning some actual history, you will find out that concentration camps are different from death camps and have a history that both predates and extends far past the Nazis. https://t.co/Bccy3SaXW0 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 18, 2019

Does Chris Hayes have “experts,” too?

Which is why she mentioned Never Again, right? https://t.co/Lkl1W5QBd3 — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) June 18, 2019

The Holocaust Memorial Museum considers Auschwitz to be a concentration camp & says that of the 1.3 million people deported there ~1.1 million died, including one million Jews. Does the @HolocaustMuseum need to “learn some actual history”, @chrislhayes?https://t.co/qnfJvebC4L https://t.co/XVLA3rjLdW — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 18, 2019

"Never Again" kinda kills your little defense there. Also you appeared on "The Young Turks" the name of which glorifies a group who killed a million Armenians. Maybe have a seat. https://t.co/ttNO2CQmxv — Crotchety Old Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) June 18, 2019

When did it become the job of journalists to white knight for politicians instead of hold them accountable? https://t.co/XapQEUF0KQ — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 18, 2019

@chrislhayes going all “AKCHUALLY” for AOC is basically why people don’t care for the media. Did he stand up for Northam yet with an “AKCHUALLY he isn’t racist” take yet? — Steven Garron (@steven_garron4) June 18, 2019

We’d be surprised if he didn’t.

Journalists actually defending this moron is the least surprising development of the day. https://t.co/APPvOPPllG — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2019

It's the same thing every time she says something stupid: journalists aim their fire at the people who call her out for it. — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2019

This "Ackshually"ing about concentration camps is so dishonest since the literal only reason to use that term is to evoke Nazism and we all know it. So just stop. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 18, 2019

Also the specific use of distinguishing 'concentration camp' from 'death camp' is Nazi propaganda so banner day for the brave firefighters in our media https://t.co/N1TOwJtRjN — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) June 18, 2019

A lot of journalists are out making sure to excuse the words and actions of a politician instead of hold her accountable for them…. the very definition of a firefighter — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 18, 2019

Hey, the truth isn’t gonna guardian itself!

Stay tuned for this show’s next episode:

Next they'll tell us "never again" could have been referring to anything. — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2019

It’s gonna be lit.