Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is deservedly reaping the whirlwind for her insanity about Donald Trump running concentration camps along the southern border.

This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border of the United States for immigrants, where they are being brutalized with dehumanizing conditions and dying. This is not hyperbole. It is the conclusion of expert analysis ⬇️https://t.co/2dWHxb7UuL — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as “the mass detention of civilians without trial.” And that’s exactly what this administration is doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

One doesn’t have to be especially perceptive to realize that AOC is flailing here. She could really use some help from her media white knights today … that’s where CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski comes in.

When the Daily Caller’s Jessica Fletcher pointed out to concentration camp expert AOC that a lot of people died at the concentration camps that “are not the same as death camps”:

So Auschwitz didn’t kill people? Huh. That’s weird. pic.twitter.com/MaBLeX6h0G — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 18, 2019

Kaczynski rode in to rescue the distressed damsel:

Aushwitz was a mixture of work and extermination camps. — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) June 18, 2019

What … what is he trying to say, exactly? That AOC’s basically right about Trump’s “concentration camps” because Auschwitz was also a work camp (where the work often killed people)?

"Work" — Baby Luna ❤ (@JGRAY_GA) June 18, 2019

Yes, they worked you to death for about 6 months. Then you ended up in the ovens. Its almost the same thing… — John Torres (@ElRayo76210) June 18, 2019

The "work" here was slave labor until you were too weak or sick to be useful, and then you were exterminated. https://t.co/TVoBOIfGNM — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) June 18, 2019

AKSHULLY Auschwitz wasn't all bad. pic.twitter.com/fZ9sX5vhhr — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2019

Look, as a fact-checker, let me just correct you here and inform you it was a mixture of working at McDonalds and mass executions, okay? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 18, 2019

Nice job as usual, Andrew.

When did it become the job of journalists to white knight for politicians? I always thought it was to hold them all accountable — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 18, 2019

I see you've met Andrew. — Some guy tweeted something 🤷🏻‍♂️ (@jtLOL) June 18, 2019

I hope she's paying you well to cover for her stupid statements mate. I'm not saying it makes you look as dumb as her but it's not a good look for someone who claims the media isn't bias. — Roper (@Roper70) June 18, 2019

Random nobody makes an AIDS joke and he's on it. Member of congress makes BS comparisons to the holocaust and you get this. https://t.co/tn9JHjyCei — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2019

Brave firefighters to the rescue. — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2019

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Update: