Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is deservedly reaping the whirlwind for her insanity about Donald Trump running concentration camps along the southern border.

One doesn’t have to be especially perceptive to realize that AOC is flailing here. She could really use some help from her media white knights today … that’s where CNN’s Andrew Kaczynski comes in.

When the Daily Caller’s Jessica Fletcher pointed out to concentration camp expert AOC that a lot of people died at the concentration camps that “are not the same as death camps”:

Kaczynski rode in to rescue the distressed damsel:

What … what is he trying to say, exactly? That AOC’s basically right about Trump’s “concentration camps” because Auschwitz was also a work camp (where the work often killed people)?

Nice job as usual, Andrew.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Update:

