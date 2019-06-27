We used to just laugh at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s stupid, but harmless. Or so we thought. But lately, she’s demonstrated that, while she is most definitely stupid, she is also an absolute garbage person.

After accusing Republicans of using migrant children as “bargaining chips” earlier, she’s doubling down on the despicable this afternoon, blaming Mitch McConnell for killing the House’s border funding bill and again accusing the GOP of trying to capitalize on the plight of migrant children for political gain:

Excuse us?

We can’t even see straight. Watching AOC sit there and pat herself on the back for straight-up lying about what’s going on is nothing short of infuriating. She’s not just wrong; she’s downright evil.

Why doesn’t AOC take her beef up with Pelosi?

Republicans have spent weeks trying to do something about the “humanitarian crisis” that Dems spent months painting as “manufactured.”

In that time, AOC has done nothing but play politics, using the crisis to promote herself while using her political clout to ensure that migrant children continue to suffer.

Apparently the only way AOC can sleep at night is by projecting her own moral failings onto her political opponents. It’s shameful. It’s disgraceful. It’s evil.

God willing, she’ll have to answer for this someday. And when that day comes, we’ll be there to watch her burn.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

