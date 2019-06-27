We used to just laugh at Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She’s stupid, but harmless. Or so we thought. But lately, she’s demonstrated that, while she is most definitely stupid, she is also an absolute garbage person.

After accusing Republicans of using migrant children as “bargaining chips” earlier, she’s doubling down on the despicable this afternoon, blaming Mitch McConnell for killing the House’s border funding bill and again accusing the GOP of trying to capitalize on the plight of migrant children for political gain:

Mitch McConnell killed the House border $ over “poison pill riders.” What are the “poison pills” he’s talking about? Protections for kids & punishment for inhumane facility co’s. The GOP is heightening children‘s pain for political gain. It’s horrifying.https://t.co/TBoPu3bW1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

His Senate bill is a militarization bill. McConnell killed the House Bill & dropped this one right before recess to force passage. Well, too bad. This is our job. Cancel vacation, fly the Senate in. Pass a clean humanitarian bill & stop trying to squeeze crises for more pain. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

Excuse us?

Your "clean humanitarian bill" had a poison addendum that would have allowed anyone crossing the border with a minor to bypass the initial stages of inquiry — a recipe for human trafficking. If you dropped that addendum, the House bill would be almost identical to the Senate's. https://t.co/dgFLxNczqf — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 27, 2019

We can’t even see straight. Watching AOC sit there and pat herself on the back for straight-up lying about what’s going on is nothing short of infuriating. She’s not just wrong; she’s downright evil.

Mitch McConnell did no such thing. He let the Senate vote on the House bill. It overwhelmingly failed. Meanwhile, Pelosi won't even let the House vote on the bipartisan compromise Senate bill which passed 84-8. https://t.co/XAJGv02ujl — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 27, 2019

Why doesn’t AOC take her beef up with Pelosi?

oh and btw this takes real chutzpah given that @aoc even voted against the Dem House bill. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 27, 2019

You voted against the House bill.. so this current posturing makes no sense. Incredible anyone would want to delay funding to address this humanitarian crisis. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) June 27, 2019

The article you linked says you voted against the House bill that he's complaining about. Did you want it to pass? — Hoff (@enemigo_de_pepe) June 27, 2019

Mitch McConnell killed a bill I voted against is a next level galaxy braining a member of Congress says because they know they won’t be challenged on it by a single member of media. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 27, 2019

As usual @TheDemocrats accuse R's of doing exactly what they are doing. DEMS blocked the vote and YOU voted against it. You're a ballsy liar which is the only thing Dems are good at. — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) June 27, 2019

Republicans have spent weeks trying to do something about the “humanitarian crisis” that Dems spent months painting as “manufactured.”

House Democrats have had eight weeks to pass emergency border funding. All they could pass was a partisan bill that failed in the Senate. The Senate’s bill is overwhelmingly bipartisan and what can be signed into law. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) June 27, 2019

In that time, AOC has done nothing but play politics, using the crisis to promote herself while using her political clout to ensure that migrant children continue to suffer.

This President will not lift a finger to save these kids. It is well within his power, but he & Mitch McConnell would rather cast blame than do anything. They need to get on board w/ a clean humanitarian bill. We can’t write no-strings blank checks to abusive facilities. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 27, 2019

Apparently the only way AOC can sleep at night is by projecting her own moral failings onto her political opponents. It’s shameful. It’s disgraceful. It’s evil.

You voted against the funding because you want kids to die and suffer, it’s a good way to get a photo op with fake tears https://t.co/h4QAKRlB3b — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 27, 2019

God willing, she’ll have to answer for this someday. And when that day comes, we’ll be there to watch her burn.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.