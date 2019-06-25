Those possibly staged photos that we told you about earlier of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a migrant detention facility from 2008 are getting the meme treatment and some of them are hilarious.
Up first, AOC as Kylo Ren? Maybe!
— John Cooper (@thejcoop) June 25, 2019
And as we pointed out earlier, all AOC had to do was literally walk a few feet to her left to get around the barrier she’s looking longingly through:
Just… go around the fence @AOC pic.twitter.com/9Jc0kcUixh
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 25, 2019
“Peekaboo”! Except, there are no children on the other side:
AOC playing peekaboo at the border pic.twitter.com/iKhz0l9LXY
— 1/4BlackGarrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) June 25, 2019
And this one is PERFECT:
That face you make when cows won’t stop farting. pic.twitter.com/RhtTtXYNff
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2019
Here’s another side-by-side comparison of what was really going on:
every tweet about children in "concentration camps"
vs.
reality of what they're tweeting happening in 2015 under Obama pic.twitter.com/GsW2eC2hjg
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 25, 2019
And, finally, this is what happens when you let “Annie Leibovitz” shoot your protest pics:
“Protest” by Annie Lebowitz? https://t.co/DOFuDe9f5H
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 25, 2019
