Those possibly staged photos that we told you about earlier of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a migrant detention facility from 2008 are getting the meme treatment and some of them are hilarious.

Up first, AOC as Kylo Ren? Maybe!

And as we pointed out earlier, all AOC had to do was literally walk a few feet to her left to get around the barrier she’s looking longingly through:

“Peekaboo”! Except, there are no children on the other side:

AOC playing peekaboo at the border pic.twitter.com/iKhz0l9LXY — 1/4BlackGarrett (@QTRBlackGarrett) June 25, 2019

And this one is PERFECT:

That face you make when cows won’t stop farting. pic.twitter.com/RhtTtXYNff — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 25, 2019

Here’s another side-by-side comparison of what was really going on:

every tweet about children in "concentration camps" vs. reality of what they're tweeting happening in 2015 under Obama pic.twitter.com/GsW2eC2hjg — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 25, 2019

And, finally, this is what happens when you let “Annie Leibovitz” shoot your protest pics:

***

