So first Democrats refuse to pass funding to assist with the crisis at the border, and now Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is joining in solidarity with the Wayfair workers who are ‘walking out’ to stop the company from sending beds to the border.

Huh.

Maybe this editor needs a fourth (fifth?) cup of coffee but this seems sort of like the opposite thing someone would do who wants to help kids at the border.

It all started with an account claiming they represent the Wayfair walkout …

tl;dr – Wayfair sold beds to furnish border camps; 547 employees signed a petition to ask that we cease all business with border camps; CEO said no —>employees are walking out tmrw at 1:30pm. We ask that Wayfair donate all profits made from the sale to RAICES #WayfairWalkout — wayfairwalkout (@wayfairwalkout) June 25, 2019

No more beds for you kids! Take that Trump!

Seriously?

And then it got even dumber:

Wayfair workers couldn’t stomach they were making beds to cage children. They asked the company to stop. CEO said no. Tomorrow, they‘re walking out. This is what solidarity looks like – a reminder that everyday people have real power, as long as we’re brave enough to use it. https://t.co/667abeLDTG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 25, 2019

A reminder that every day people have the power to make kids at the border sleep on the floor.

OMG, this woman.

OMG

Concentration Camp twitter is now mad at WAYFAIR for SELLING FURNITURE. Concentration Camp twitter is the worst.

Seriously the worst most ignorant people alive. THEY SELL FURNITURE IT IS WHAT THEY DO!!! GAWD.

You all are enough to make me give up on humanity. pic.twitter.com/2fxcJEy7bn — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) June 25, 2019

Join the club, sweets.

Sooooo the kids won’t have beds, deepening the humanitarian crisis. https://t.co/272eMlWsOk — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) June 25, 2019

And then they’ll blame the Trump administration because there are LITERALLY NO BEDS FOR THE KIDS TO SLEEP ON.

So they want conditions to get worse? pic.twitter.com/ESp58BFuYu — Jenny Anne (@tantrumblue1) June 25, 2019

At least they stopped hiding it.

No more funding… No more beds… great work guys 👍 — Jay K (@JayKlos) June 25, 2019

Why do Democrats hate illegal immigrants so much? Especially the kids?

Don't you like the idea of children having beds? — Hercules Rockefeller (@OttoWeinert) June 25, 2019

The way I read this is the children won’t be getting beds to protest their not having beds. — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) June 25, 2019

First you destroy good jobs coming to the NY/NJ area, now you’re taking beds away from children you pretend to care about. Your a freaking wrecking ball! — FullMoon (@LIMIT_EVERYONE) June 25, 2019

So they shouldn't have beds at the centers? Am I missing something? — Motherly Incorrect (@MomIncorrect) June 25, 2019

So you don't want the children to have any beds? — Keith 🐕🐕🐕 Burton (@bbeekk321) June 25, 2019

Are workers donating portions of their salaries to RAICES as they are asking the CEO to do with company profits? https://t.co/b1J3sIaWYX — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) June 25, 2019

So instead of providing a bed, you want them to help keep the narrative of the mistreated illegal aliens. — Daniel L, (Romulan Spy, shhh) (@DanielLichty1) June 25, 2019

Forcing kids to sleep in the dirt to own trump. This is so selfish its unbelievable. Still no plan on how to fix the problem. Just plans on making it worse for the kids. — Annie_Bannany (@Annie_Bannany) June 25, 2019

So now they’ll just have to sleep in sleeping bags on the ground. Good work 🙄 — Jimmie (@gard0399) June 25, 2019

Nailed it. ^

Related:

Like OMG Marx is so FETCH! Dana Loesch has like the PERFECT take on Teen Vogue’s puff piece on Karl Marx and LOL

She MAD! Third Way org. writes detailed thread explaining how #FreeCollege is actually regressive and AOC just LOSES IT

YIKES! Samantha Bee writer telling people who don’t want to pay off other’s college debt to ‘grow TF up’ does NOT go well