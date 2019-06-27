Senate Majority Leader “Cocaine” Mitch McConnell issued a crystal-clear message to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi this morning: The Senate bill funding the border “is the only game in town. It’s time to quit playing games. Time to make law”:

McConnell is talking about the bipartisan bill that passed the Senate yesterday with 88 votes:

Pelosi wants to change the Senate bill and then send it back for a new vote:

And Pelosi isn’t letting Dems vote on the Senate bill that passed yesterday, at least not yet:

Come on, Nancy! Time to make law! But as of right now, the next step is a mystery:

To be continued.

