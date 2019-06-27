Senate Majority Leader “Cocaine” Mitch McConnell issued a crystal-clear message to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi this morning: The Senate bill funding the border “is the only game in town. It’s time to quit playing games. Time to make law”:

McConnell says Senate will kill House bill if Pelosi manages to pass it. The “Senate bill is the only game in town. It’s time to quit playing games. Time to make law” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) June 27, 2019

McConnell is talking about the bipartisan bill that passed the Senate yesterday with 88 votes:

Chuck Todd said Mitch McConnell doesn’t operate in a bipartisan manner. Today, the Senate passed a border funding measure with 88 votes. Pelosi passed a party line vote. But Chuck Todd blames McConnell. Unbelievable. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) June 27, 2019

Pelosi wants to change the Senate bill and then send it back for a new vote:

Most Dems are supporting Pelosi’s view to change Senate border spending plan, but some moderate Dems – including the “problem solvers caucus” – say pass the Senate bill and send it to Trump’s desk. Pelosi letting her caucus air out their views in private meeting, per attendees — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 27, 2019

And Pelosi isn’t letting Dems vote on the Senate bill that passed yesterday, at least not yet:

If Nancy Pelosi is serious about fixing this issue, she’ll bring the bipartisan Senate bill to the House floor for a vote. (2/2)https://t.co/tzqhvJnry7 — Rep. Paul Mitchell (@RepPaulMitchell) June 27, 2019

House Democrats are refusing to let us vote on the overwhelmingly bipartisan Senate bill for immediate humanitarian aid. Republicans have tried for months to get this funding. And just as money is about to run out, Democrats are choosing to play games. pic.twitter.com/UL4cfOs7Sc — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) June 27, 2019

Come on, Nancy! Time to make law! But as of right now, the next step is a mystery:

WH, Senate playing hardball on the border supplemental. What will Pelosi do? https://t.co/4taa1sbWXK — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 27, 2019

To be continued.

