The Boer War has become a bit of a sad joke on Twitter ever since Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared migrant detention centers at the border to concentration camps, with her defenders in politics and the media arguing ad nauseam, “Well, ACKSHUALLY, there were concentration camps in the Boer War before the Holocaust, and concentration camps aren’t necessarily death camps.”

Ocasio-Cortez even used the phrase “Never again,” although she refuses to take responsibility for diminishing the horror of the Holocaust. As Twitchy reported, the Auschwitz Memorial Museum began inviting journalists circling the wagons around Ocasio-Cortez to follow them for an education on what the concentration camps really were.

And Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, tagged Ocasio-Cortez on Twitter and sent her a link where she could learn the difference between concentration camps and detainment centers at the border.

That’s not all, though, for those clinging to the notion that Ocasio-Cortez was just referring to “concentration camps” by the Merriam-Webster definition, which plenty of her minions screen capped and posted.

On Tuesday night, the nonpartisan Jewish Community Relations Council of New York posted a letter urging their fellow New Yorker to be a little more careful with her word choices.

We urge @AOC to refrain from using terminology evocative of the Holocaust tonvoice concerns about contemporary political issues, as per our letter below. pic.twitter.com/276hH8jRWn — JCRC of New York (@JCRCNY) June 18, 2019

NY non-partisan Jewish group comes out with respectful statement asking AOC not to diminish the Holocaust and offering to help educate her. AOC twitter army responds by attacking the group. https://t.co/aojXIv7Q0t — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 19, 2019

This is a NONPARTISAN JEWISH GROUP, FWIW. I mean, how long are Democrats going to follow this path? https://t.co/wMbY8YsIAG — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 19, 2019

Well, we know for at least two days, although we wouldn’t expect much to change, ever.

Oh, and if that weren’t enough of a sign that maybe Ocasio-Cortez could, you know, apologize for any misunderstandings, even the Simon Wiesenthal Center said she’d insulted Jews with her comparison.

Yeah, but AOC found 4 random Jews on Twitter and Bend The Arc to defend her insanely ignorant comments so she's completely justified obviously. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 19, 2019

The Jewish Journal reports:

Associate Dean and Director of Global Social Action Agenda at the Simon Wiesenthal Center Rabbi Abraham Cooper called Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) comparing immigration detention centers on the border to concentration camps an “insult to victims of the Shoah.” … Cooper said in a statement to the Journal that Ocasio-Cortez “should speak with Holocaust survivors and ex GIs who liberated them from the hell that was Dachau” since it’s an “insult to victims of Shoah to make [a] blatant false comparison.” He added that Ocasio-Cortez is resorting to “lurid imagery” for media attention. “AOC and her fellow members of Congress from both parties have a moral obligation to fix the humanitarian disaster at the border,” Cooper said. “If they don’t there will only be more needless suffering and all of them, including AOC will be responsible. Stop demeaning memory and start doing your damn job.”

“Stop demeaning memory and start doing your damn job.” From the Weisenthal Center. We sure hope they’re reading all the tweets about the Boer War and educating themselves.

When are sane people going to realize that anti-Semitism and diminishing the Holocaust has a warm home in the Democratic Party? — Scott Gaspari (@sgaspari) June 19, 2019

And the mainstream media (same thing, we know).

Anyway, we now return you to CNN’s Chris Cuomo who’s explaining to us how Rep. Liz Cheney was wrong to use the word “exterminated” when referring to the Jews in Nazi Germany in her response to Ocasio-Cortez.

