nobody was asking CNN's Chris Cuomo to run interference for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, but he grabbed his shovel and did it anyway by attempting to argue that what Jews experience during the Holocaust wasn't really extermination:

Exterminated? We use that for pests not people. https://t.co/pvJrUu4QmG — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 19, 2019

He got ratio’d pretty good for that scorching-hot take:

But let him be clear: He wasn’t trying to be callous or anything like that when he downplayed what the Nazis did; he was just trying to draw attention to the plight of “the kids”:

We use it for pests because we want them… how do I say… completely eliminated, eradicated, killed, gone forever. Which is exactly what Hitler and the Nazi’s wanted to do to the Jewish race. Question: did Hitler et al consider Jews as pests or as people? Never forget… https://t.co/5AwsRnqbQW — James Grant (@JamesGrantFL) June 19, 2019

Fair point. And you are right to demand sensitivity to the references. Agree. What I don’t get is all this attention to how the reality is referred to, but no urgency to help the reality. Where is the outrage over the inaction…to not helping the kids? https://t.co/b5OU2lYJMK — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 19, 2019

Really, Chris? You don’t get why so many people are giving so much attention to the way AOC is attempting to twist reality to push a dishonest political narrative?

He was just trying to start a conversation, guys https://t.co/JWO3U3WYRR — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 19, 2019

Cuomo and the Conversation pic.twitter.com/2NLSPNF4yB — Jon Vahramian (@jonvahramian) June 19, 2019

That's clearly not all you don't get. — cougfanblue (@cougfanblue) June 19, 2019

We're not finished talking about your problem with calling them extermination camps. Don't change the subject — ✌🏼Ed Arlington ✌🏼 (@arlvaddc) June 19, 2019

I just got whiplash. You can't cover your stupidity by just saying what about the children. — whatever (@thedenogginize) June 19, 2019

The kids aren't going to be helped by your enabling of AOC's ignorance and gaslighting. Nor will they be helped by her idiotic references to Nazi death camps. — Howard Wall 🆒 (@HJWallEcon) June 19, 2019

For my own sanity I need to know that u understand the difference between being detained for willingly breaking the law knowing full well what the consequences are & not being forced to break it. To being detained, sent away & murdered cuz someone in ur country deems you inferior — Lauren Joffe (@thespinzone) June 19, 2019

Well because these are two COMPLETELY different situations. Both bad and both heartbreaking but ….Maybe you need to do some research and learn some history because it seems painfully obvious you don't know what you're talking about — Lauren Joffe (@thespinzone) June 19, 2019

He definitely doesn’t. If he did, he’d acknowledge that he himself has been blind to “reality.”

Chris doesn’t like to get bogged down with inconvenient truths.

Where were you and @cnn in 2014 when Obama was using these sites? Why do you only care now? See why we question you and your motives? — Chris Cline (@1000thghostauto) June 19, 2019

real honest question, where was the outrage when this was happening before Trump? and will it continue when he's gone or will you all just go back to sleep at the wheel now that the right people are back in charge? — John Buffington III (@RaoulDukeHST) June 19, 2019

Chris’ righteous indignation on behalf of “the kids” is conditional. Unlike his hackery, which is as consistent as it gets.

