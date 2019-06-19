Just when you thought you’d seen everything, along comes Chris Cuomo to show us something else.

As Twitchy told you yesterday, Liz Cheney was among those who called out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her despicable “concentration camps” remarks, which were not just dishonest, but also incredibly ignorant and insulting to Holocaust victims.

Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this. https://t.co/NX5KPPb2Hl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 18, 2019

It took Cuomo a little over 24 hours to come up with this clever retort to Cheney’s tweet:

Exterminated? We use that for pests not people. https://t.co/pvJrUu4QmG — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) June 19, 2019

Guess he hadn’t had a chance to read AOC’s response until just then.

CNN employee repeats monumentally stupid AOC clapback almost verbatim https://t.co/Isyt8Iy8d6 — Will (@Oil_Guns_Merica) June 19, 2019

No, seriously:

The dumb Cuomo brother actually thought this was a good point. pic.twitter.com/i35VgwzWMp — BT (@back_ttys) June 19, 2019

We … we just … we can’t. We literally cannot. In just eight words, Cuomo has found a way to make AOC and her media defenders look even worse.

Oh good I was just wondering what this trash fire needed more of. https://t.co/dGIcDCSZ9d — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) June 19, 2019

The mask isn’t slipping anymore; Cuomo has ripped it off and flung it off over the cliff.

Hey dumbass, the Nazis treated the Jews like pests. They sought the total annihilation of the Jewish people and they did so by dehumanizing us. https://t.co/DolmiWSIeD — Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) June 19, 2019

Yes, Chris exterminated. To the Nazis the Jews were pests, and they used the term extermination — Jeff Dunetz (@yidwithlid) June 19, 2019

I just went to the Museum of Jewish Heritage in NYC (@MJHnews), where my extended family has artifacts on display, and "exterminate" is certainly used — Eric (@_EricLieberman_) June 19, 2019

Extermination is precisely what the Nazis did, buffoon. — Bee 🐝 (@infobee) June 19, 2019

How would you prefer I describe the systematic, violent state murder of 6 million of my people, Chris? https://t.co/8MSTBZS844 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) June 19, 2019

Isn't that the point? Hitler viewed the Jews and others as pests rather than people, and his goal was their eventual total extermination.https://t.co/FQbFQZT8Q4 — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) June 19, 2019

People use the term "exterminated" in reference to the Holocaust precisely because it's such an inhumane term. It's the only way to begin to accurately communicate the horror and inhumanity of Nazis, their ideology, and their actions. To do otherwise would be to soft sell it. https://t.co/nOGSyxK1Qk — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) June 19, 2019

You have repeatedly used that precise term on your show to refer to genocide, as have countless CNN guests and anchors. I know you're upset that your precious @AOC is getting dragged for being a dummy, but that's no excuse for being an idiot yourself. https://t.co/zdM3Lx5FzE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) June 19, 2019

The reason why we say never forget, is because of ppl like you. Continue to be a good journalist and cover for your queen… seriously when did it become the job of a journalist to cover for politicians? pic.twitter.com/zlj7qCLwZD — Bob Malak (@bob_malak) June 19, 2019

no, we also use it in history class. sign up for one. https://t.co/e7OVhqo54P — Jake Wilkins (@JakeWilkns) June 19, 2019

Holy hell, Chris Cuomo.

“There was no extermination of people in the work camps.” -KFile, probably https://t.co/O9m1NdDkmS — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) June 19, 2019

Probably.

Hey @ChrisCuomo — why don’t you try dunking on the @AuschwitzMuseum too? Let us know how that goes. https://t.co/Rs39RJMpm2 pic.twitter.com/ZM2YZfPIDN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) June 19, 2019

We can’t wait to find out.