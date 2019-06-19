Just when you thought you’d seen everything, along comes Chris Cuomo to show us something else.

As Twitchy told you yesterday, Liz Cheney was among those who called out Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her despicable “concentration camps” remarks, which were not just dishonest, but also incredibly ignorant and insulting to Holocaust victims.

It took Cuomo a little over 24 hours to come up with this clever retort to Cheney’s tweet:

Guess he hadn’t had a chance to read AOC’s response until just then.

No, seriously:

We … we just … we can’t. We literally cannot. In just eight words, Cuomo has found a way to make AOC and her media defenders look even worse.

The mask isn’t slipping anymore; Cuomo has ripped it off and flung it off over the cliff.

Holy hell, Chris Cuomo.

Probably.

We can’t wait to find out.

