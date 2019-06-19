Yad Vashem, The World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Israel, responded to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling border detention facilities on the border “concentration camps” and it was not pretty. Have a look:

.@AOC Concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of "extermination through labor." Learn about concentration camps https://t.co/oBPQsjf6FC#Holocaust #History pic.twitter.com/nmc9As2nlO — Yad Vashem (@yadvashem) June 19, 2019

It’s pretty brutal when the world’s most important research center on the Holocaust tells you to “learn about concentration camps”:

Israel’s holocaust memorial center -> https://t.co/BhezChvRAK — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 19, 2019

This should end the argument:

Thank you. Disliking what you think is happening at the border does not make it comparable to concentration camps. — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 19, 2019

Wow. Yad Vashem directly calls out AOC for her comparison of U.S. immigrant detention facilities to Nazi concentration camps and asked her to learn more about the issue. Really embarrassing to the people who tried to defend it yesterday. https://t.co/7YBcMNv5RZ — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 19, 2019

Anyone gonna try to “actshully” *YAD VASHEM* on this one? https://t.co/v3Qb28Gls8 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) June 19, 2019

Thinking maybe this argument is over. https://t.co/3UeD68ClTk — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 19, 2019

Or is AOC going to argue the Esquire article she linked to yesterday knows more about it than Yad Vashem?

For some reason @yadvashem doesn’t qualify as an “expert” on the issue more than @esquire to @AOC – see how that works?! 🤔 https://t.co/5tYHECdbLH — Dov Hikind (@HikindDov) June 19, 2019

And when is AOC going to apologize to Liz Cheney:

Yesterday, @AOC lectured @Liz_Cheney not to use the term "exterminated" despite the fact that it is a term used by Elie Wiesel OBM and anyone who wanted to vividly describe what the SS did. BTW @chrislhayes, yesterday you claimed that concentration camps were not about death:👇🏼🚨 https://t.co/jQNxJphe9g — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 19, 2019

Over to you, AOC:

***