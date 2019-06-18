As Twitchy reported (and reported again because AOC is truly a treasure trove of twittery this morning), AOC accused Trump of running concentration camps along the southern border and managed to tick most everyone off.

Then she doubled down on her comments and accidentally knee-capped Obama.

And NOW she’s defending her comments and snarking at Republicans for calling her out, especially Liz Cheney.

Please @AOC do us all a favor and spend just a few minutes learning some actual history. 6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this. https://t.co/NX5KPPb2Hl — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) June 18, 2019

Hey, she said please.

Liz’s tweet musta stung just a little because AOC snapped at her:

Hey Rep. Cheney, since you’re so eager to “educate me,” I’m curious: What do YOU call building mass camps of people being detained without a trial? How would you dress up DHS’s mass separation of thousands children at the border from their parents? https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Every day this editor thinks to herself, ‘Ok self, if you have to write about AOC saying something stupid again you might start to actually drop IQ points.’ And then every day this editor opens up Twitter and sees AOC tweets like this nonsense.

Seriously, she has to be a plant.

AOC wasn’t just angry with Liz, she was busy shrieking at all Republicans earlier this morning.

And for the shrieking Republicans who don’t know the difference: concentration camps are not the same as death camps. Concentration camps are considered by experts as “the mass detention of civilians without trial.” And that’s exactly what this administration is doing. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Wrong.

So wrong.

And that she’s trying to make this into a ‘Republicans pounce’ thing is just so gross.

@AG_Conservative took her claims apart:

1) They are not being detained without trial. They are awaiting adjudication. Most of the delays are due to a lack of resources approved by Congress. 2) I would call them temporary detention facilities. 3) Lastly, that doesn't explain you invoking Holocaust references. https://t.co/FhGK4BuvMm — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 18, 2019

AOC is definitely not the brightest crayon in the box.

There are concentration camps that exist in the world today. The North Korean Gulags are a good example. The temporary border facilities we have consistently used to house immigrants while we process them at the border are not comparable. Any suggestion otherwise is ignorance. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 18, 2019

And one of main reasons those facilities are sub-par and adjudication is taking longer (aside from the huge influx of people crossing the border) is a lack of resources approved by Congress. AOC has repeatedly opposed providing those resources. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 18, 2019

At this point, she really should just admit she misspoke and apologize.

Yeah, right.

This has not been one of her finer moments …

So Auschwitz didn’t kill people? Huh. That’s weird. pic.twitter.com/MaBLeX6h0G — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) June 18, 2019

Just so bad.

