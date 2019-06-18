The number of hate crime hoaxes that we have seen in the past couple of years alone has been absolutely alarming. Of course, if these hoaxes are indeed called out for being hoaxes the entire narrative about how racist, bigoted, homophobic, etc. this country is under Trump completely falls apart and our good, delicate friends in the Social Justice movement can’t have that, now can they.

Andy Ngo wrote a detailed thread about several hate crime hoaxes about trans people perpetuated by the Left …

They can’t stand exposure of hate crime hoaxes because it makes it harder to politically exploit violence against LGBT people. The 26 killed trans people in 2018 were not all killed for being trans. This is important. I will go through each one-by-one. https://t.co/NkiRlL12x1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Here we go.

Christa Leigh Steele-Knudslien, who produced various transsexual pageants in the New England area, was allegedly killed by her husband. There is no evidence this was a bias-motivated murder. https://t.co/7XJTX33GK6 pic.twitter.com/ORC24kQ7zy — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Not a hate crime.

Well, let’s be honest, murder itself is a hate crime but not by today’s standards of using identity to pretend it’s even more hateful to kill certain people.

Viccky Gutierrez was killed in her L.A.-area home Jan 2018 after meeting up with a man she met online. Police charged Kevyn Ramirez in the killing. They say it was an attempted robbery that turned into a murder. No evidence she was killed for being trans. https://t.co/nI4gVcLrS9 pic.twitter.com/O1AF8hOTlF — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Not a hate crime.

Celine Walker was found shot and killed in Feb 2018 inside a hotel in Jacksonville. Her killer hasn't been found. Call Crimestopper 866-845-TIPS if you have information. Jacksonville Sheriff said Walker was involved in illicit prostitution work. https://t.co/uWisAFk55R pic.twitter.com/SBictrVzu1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Tonya Harvey was shot & killed Feb 2018 in Buffalo, NY by unknown assailant(s). Harvey struggled with drug abuse and was involved in prostitution. Prosecutors say there isn't evidence to show she was killed for being trans. https://t.co/AKGtVpfJMq pic.twitter.com/WH1UWm0HhK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Not a hate crime.

Zakaria Fry along w/her roommate, an elderly man, were found dead in New Mexico in Feb 2019. A man believed to be their third roommate, Charles Spiess, was arrested & charged. There is no evidence the killings were motivated by transphobia. https://t.co/hDm6IQOdzP pic.twitter.com/XdDvYVO44P — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Not a hate crime.

Phylicia Mitchell was shot & killed Feb 2018 in Cleveland. Her home was known to police for drug activities. Gary Sanders was charged for her murder. They had an argument over stolen money & drugs. No evidence of transphobia. https://t.co/JKCrAJRVl4 pic.twitter.com/amUk92ynku — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Stolen money and drugs.

Amia Tyrae Berryman, a trans prostitute, was shot and killed in a motel room in March 2018. Dedrick Butler was arrested over the killing. https://t.co/RDOGXmIEbo pic.twitter.com/Zw7PJQ3os3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Sasha Wall was killed April 2018 in South Carolina by someone authorities believe she knew. She was shot close-range in her car. The shell casing was found inside. Case remains unresolved & authorities said there isn't evidence bias was involved. https://t.co/0TNSoikOvc pic.twitter.com/J2vOjzc26e — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Carla Patricia Flores-Pavon died from injuries May 2018 in Dallas. Jimmy Eugene Johnson III, who was found with her property, was arrested for the killing. Detectives said robbery was the motive. https://t.co/FVKhPlwot1 pic.twitter.com/fPzTnovFB3 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Robbery.

Nino Fortson, who is believed to be a transgender man but also used she/her pronouns, was shot & killed May 2018 in Atlanta. A witness said Fortson was in an argument with 2 men & 2 women & fired his gun before being killed later. Suspects unknown. https://t.co/bCfWWYPt6R pic.twitter.com/6WrkbmLwRW — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Gigi Pierce was shot and killed by her friend, a woman of color, in May 2018 in Portland, Ore. Trial heard how it was in self-defense after Pierce tried to stab her with a knife. The murder charge was dismissed. There is no evidence of transphobia. https://t.co/hZsECQ97Gm pic.twitter.com/zZFQ89e12u — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Roxsana H. Rodriguez died May 2018 in hospital after being part of a migrant caravan that crossed into US. She was hospitalized under ICE custody w/signs of pneumonia, dehydration & HIV complications. No evidence of transphobic violence against her in US. https://t.co/eedHkLYx4d pic.twitter.com/Q9S1eNp9AK — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2019

Terrible stories all of them but proof that this country is transphobic because ‘orange man bad’?

Sure doesn’t look that way.

