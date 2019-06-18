It’s like Planned Parenthood president Leana Wen thinks we were all born yesterday.

Wait, born. We know she doesn’t like that word.

Our bad.

Does she really think anyone will believe Planned Parenthood was founded on the simple idea that women’s bodies were their own? C’mon.

More than 100 years ago, Planned Parenthood was founded on the simple idea that our bodies are our own — without that, we cannot be truly free or equal. Yet, in 2019, we've seen states pass 19 bans on abortion care. That's just in 6 months. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 17, 2019

In other words, Leana is worried about how much money her vile organization will lose in these states.

Laws that ban abortion care at 6 weeks, before many women even know they're pregnant. Laws that allow the state to investigate women's miscarriages. Laws that threaten doctors, like me, with jail for taking care of our patients. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 17, 2019

Wow.

And there’s that miscarriage talking point again … pro-aborts are just awful.

Already, 1 in 3 women of reproductive age lives in a state where abortion could be outlawed if Roe v. Wade is overturned. That's more than 25 million people. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 17, 2019

She says that like it’s a bad thing.

We suppose if your bread and butter is abortion this would be a bad thing.

This is not what people in America want, nor is it something they’ll stand for. 77% of Americans say they do not want to see Roe overturned. They are paying attention to these dangerous attacks on our health and our rights. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 17, 2019

She leaves out the point that 80% of Americans want to see some sort of regulation placed on abortion, the most popular being that abortions should be limited to the first trimester. Hey, look at us pulling stats out of our backside just like her.

This is fun!

Now is the time to unite, stand up, and speak up to make sure we all can live full and healthy lives. We won’t tolerate this assault on our reproductive health and rights, and we won’t be silenced. — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 17, 2019

Live full and healthy lives, except for the unborn.

Reproductive rights.

Unreal.

Today, we stand together, unified and defiant, to say: Get your #BansOffMyBody. Join the fight. https://t.co/9j8fYFl0kT — Leana Wen, M.D. (@DrLeanaWen) June 17, 2019

We get it, her job is to defend abortion, but really? This was so bad.

She doesn’t even know her organization’s history:

@PPFA was ACTUALLY founded on the idea that some people are too defective to live, and taint the rest of the gene pool. Our children's bodies are NOT our own. American citizens WANT to limit the gory killing done in @PPFA abattoirs. #democracy — Grazie P Christie MD (@GChristiemd) June 18, 2019

Oopsie.

Liar. It was founded on the idea of eugenics. — Glenna Esperanza (@EsperanzaGlenna) June 18, 2019

I thought it was founded on the simple idea of getting rid of undesirables. — Josh 🇻🇦 (@JWBeigs) June 18, 2019

Congratulations. You just lied through your teeth. — Joseph Ryan (@cowboyjoe24) June 17, 2019

Historical revisionism! — Julie Klose (@thevelvetbrick1) June 18, 2019

It was founded on the simple idea of exterminating minorities, say it how it is… Then again, I don't expect a cojones-less organization to tell the truth of their sinister origins (nor current practices) — Luis Medina (@Luisblogs) June 17, 2019

But nice try, Leana.

