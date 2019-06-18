What do you do when you’ve buried yourself up to your neck in a grave you dug? Well, when you’re Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, you grab another shovel and go to town:

This video was from 1 year ago this week – before my primary & the Fox News cycle. I flew to the concentration camp where the Trump admin was keeping children they stole from their parents. Back then, I was voicing my conscience. I still am. #AbolishICEpic.twitter.com/QLyc9MiMsV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

What conscience would that be? The one that tells her it’s not only acceptable but morally right to invoke the Holocaust to score the cheapest of political points and then try to gaslight everyone who called you out on it?

Actually, we’re pretty sure this constitutes a triple-down. But honestly, at this point, does it really matter? AOC will never apologize for her dishonesty or for trivializing the Holocaust. She never apologizes for any of the horrible things she says or does.

Nobody was stolen. They came here on their own unlawfully without obtaining legal status. They are free to self-deport at any time — a process by which they can leave and return to their own country. They are given 3 meals per day. Stop lying, you socialist moron! — Harry Cherry (@TheHarryCherry) June 18, 2019

If AOC didn’t exist, we’d have to invent her. Seriously, this woman is unreal.

“I can not sleep at night knowing these children are here” https://t.co/5PmslXm86I — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 18, 2019

She sleeps like a baby knowing she lies every day through her damn teeth.

Wow. She just keeps pushing? Why? Her ignorance is supported and defended by the media. We live in post-truth times. https://t.co/41tlYYoKWd — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) June 18, 2019

***

Update:

AOC’s on a roll, folks:

Also @Liz_Cheney, the fact that you employed the horrifying word “exterminated” here (co-opting the language of the oppressor) tells us that it’s *you* that needs to brush up on your reading. Hope you enjoy defending concentration camps. I won’t back down fighting against them. https://t.co/OOfrrfa1Ew — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

Think my brain just melted https://t.co/rJCAURVrvP — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) June 18, 2019

Sweet. Fancy. Moses.

Asked @AOC about her concentration camp comment. “There is a very clear academic consensus on what constitutes a concentration camp and that is the mass detention of a community of people without a trial or due process.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 18, 2019

“I think it’s pretty universally not controversial to say that the administration is doing exactly that and meets the academic requirement for what a concentration camp is,” she said — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 18, 2019

Asked if she was comparing what’s happening at southern border to WWII , she said: “No, no. While concentration camps were employed, during that time concentration camps were also utilized all over the world including in the United States, with the Japanese internment.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 18, 2019

No, she’s not comparing it to World War II … she just deliberately used the phrase “Never Again.”

NARRATOR : There is no academic consensus.@aoc is cherry picking. https://t.co/yTApbnAO2o — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 18, 2019

1) There is no such academic consensus. She read one article that defined it that way. 2) That isn't what is happening on the southern border so she's still wrong. 3) She clearly tried to draw a comparison to Nazi concentration camps, including by referencing "never again" https://t.co/7xGV6ySBNl — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 18, 2019

That was the entire purpose of her statement, and everyone knows it. — BT (@back_ttys) June 18, 2019

She’s certifiable.

NEW: Acting @ICEgov Director Mark Morgan blasts @AOC comparison of migrant detention centers to concentration camps: "Its completely inappropriate, it's reckless, it's irresponsible, it's misinformed, and it's flat out wrong" https://t.co/AXuIN72jZ9 pic.twitter.com/B6pfc43E5C — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) June 18, 2019

Ah yes, because history knows that people who run concentration camp systems almost always acknowledge to the public what they’re doing. https://t.co/HOX7HGNIrm — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 18, 2019

As far as we can tell, AOC hasn’t acknowledged to the public what she’s doing. Which is lying and crapping on Holocaust victims and survivors.