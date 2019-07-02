Failing presidential candidate Cory Booker is out with a new immigration plan that would “virtually eliminate” immigration detention:

Cory Booker introduces immigration plan aimed to "virtually eliminate" immigration detention https://t.co/JXbIeYI42M pic.twitter.com/RKpkWm8ACT — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 2, 2019

But, of course, we can’t call a plan that has no additional barriers, decriminalizes illegal crossings and virtually eliminates detention open borders or anything like that, right?

The bidding war continues. Cory Booker would 'virtually eliminate' detention of those who cross border illegally. So: No additional border barriers. Decriminalize illegal crossing. Virtually eliminate detention. Getting very close to open borders… https://t.co/VQn46fPTnc — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 2, 2019

Apparently, governing through executive orders will be acceptable again once Donald Trump is out of office:

Senator Cory Booker announced a plan to turn back Trump’s immigration detention system through an executive order on his first day in office if he is elected president https://t.co/NXbnSjRSJj — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 2, 2019

And this is probably where Dems are going anyway, so they might as well get it out of the way now:

.@CoryBooker has a new plan to deal with the asylum crisis. Interesting element: Expands TPS:https://t.co/0eAQiwMPCg A party-wide consensus is developing on the asylum challenge that is actually serious (which is why conservatives and "centrists" keep ignoring it): https://t.co/S4Zt3dMweo — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 2, 2019

Details here:

Today @CoryBooker released his plan to take executive actions to virtually eliminate immigration detention & put an end to the humanitarian crisis at the borderhttps://t.co/Pp0UAzGzho — Sabrina Singh (@sabrinasingh24) July 2, 2019

Not surprisingly, it’s a word salad of BS. WTF does “adopting evidence-based non-profit alternatives to detention” even mean?

Virtually eliminate our nation’s reliance on immigration incarceration, including ending the use of for-profit detention facilities. Most people in immigration detention are held in non-federal facilities and approximately 65% are held in detention centers run by for-profit prison corporations. Cory would direct the DHS to phase out its contracting with private prison facilities and county or local prisons over a three year period. Against the advice of the UN High Commissioner on Refugees, the United States has come to rely on incarceration as our primary method of migration management. Under the Trump Administration, detention has increased by more than 40% and 50,000 immigrants sit in jail every day, often in substandard, plainly unacceptable conditions. Today, this system is perpetuated in part by the profit motives of private contractors and local governments. By adopting evidence-based non-profit alternatives to detention and ensuring that detention is used as a last resort, Cory’s goal would be to virtually eliminate immigration detention, with limited exceptions if there is a risk to public safety or flight risk.

