The U.S. Holocaust Museum has released a statement that mentions no names, but we’re fairly certain what people they’re addressing:

Museum statement on Holocaust comparisonshttps://t.co/dbwuts3E7S — US Holocaust Museum (@HolocaustMuseum) June 24, 2019

Some quotes from the statement:

Important —> “The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum unequivocally rejects efforts to create analogies between the Holocaust and other events, whether historical or contemporary.” https://t.co/SFhXbgXbDQ — Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) June 24, 2019

The full statement is here, and it comes as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez continues to double and triple down on allegations that the U.S. is running “concentration camps” on the southern border.

U.S. Holocaust Museum also comes out with a statement criticizing AOC's attempt to compare temporary detention facilities on the southern border to Nazi concentration camps. https://t.co/LH8wsSdTMY — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 24, 2019

It has been interesting watching so many in the media ignore statements from significant Jewish and Holocaust groups because it doesn't fit their preferred defense of the Congresswoman's absurd and offensive comparison. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 24, 2019

It’s been something else.

Just where does the US Holocaust Museum get off thinking it knows more about concentration camps than @AOC and almost every member of the liberal media who are trying to score political points? https://t.co/gY7ZXysMLL — Jitney Guy (@JitneyGuy) June 24, 2019

But it was inevitable:

It's interesting to watch Leftists in the comment section lecture a Holocaust museum on what a concentration camp is. https://t.co/Q3v5fkko3W — Caleb (@calebiott) June 24, 2019

And here come the AOC cultists to lecture The Holocaust museum about concentration camps. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) June 24, 2019

Yep, that’s exactly what happened. These are just some of the blue check responses:

does "never again" just mean "never again for our people" to the holocaust museum? I thought teaching history was intended to prevent us from repeating the mistakes of the past? unsurprising from the museum that features war criminal Elliot Abrams on its Committee on Conscience https://t.co/FBEo6voppf — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) June 24, 2019

I ask with genuine curiosity: isn't one of the premises of this excellent institution to educate current and future generations on risks of such horrors happening again in order to prevent them; and isn't analogy the means to such education? https://t.co/yoJVZHV5pH — Loren DeJonge Schulman (@LorenRaeDeJ) June 24, 2019

What does "Never again" mean to you? As a Jew, I thought it meant that we must be vigilant because this CAN happen again–and not just to Jews. You apparently think it means, "Don't worry, this is never gonna happen again." Your statement is an embarrassment. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) June 24, 2019

The December 2018 statement they link to says "the nature of Nazi crimes demands that we study the evidence, alert ourselves to warning signs, wrestle with the world’s moral failure." How do we "alert ourselves" if we can't use "analogies between the Holocaust and other events?" https://t.co/7ScFRvj2np — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) June 24, 2019

Because of course we have the exclusive rights to tragedy. — sohmer (@sohmer) June 24, 2019

It's sad and terrifying that the @HolocaustMuseum has been turned into a political instrument of the Republican party. You know, the same people who explain that Jewish financiers are buying elections. https://t.co/rucOL5J69G — manu saadia 🖖 (@trekonomics) June 24, 2019

Might as well close @HolocaustMuseum because it very specifically claims that it serves no purpose. https://t.co/iRBQwnYCAg — manu saadia 🖖 (@trekonomics) June 24, 2019

And that’s just a sampling.