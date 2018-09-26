Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers are really covering themselves in glory. Here’s where they’re at now with Dr. Ford’s supposed “evidence” against Brett Kavanaugh:

New letter from Ford lawyers to Judiciary: “Under no circumstances” will they hand over her medical records, including therapist notes, to committee. Did send them her polygraph test — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 26, 2018

Ford's attorneys have now turned over polygraph results. But are refusing to give the committee her therapist notes. This matters, since those notes would show what she actually said in that 2012 session, and if it corresponds with what she says now. — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 26, 2018

So, nothing that could help to definitively prove Blasey’s case has merit.

LMAO this is such a joke https://t.co/H1BZ7q35Oa — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) September 26, 2018

Wanna see a joke? Check out that polygraph we’ve been hearing about:

NEW: Dr. Ford's lawyers have just released her polygraph report. pic.twitter.com/YJFXNY3W8h — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 26, 2018

Lots to unpack here. And none of it helps Ford’s case.

Buried lede: Dr. Ford's polygraph was administered in MARYLAND on August 7, 2018. This is 1 week after her letter to Feinstein pic.twitter.com/f7UgbwfpRz — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) September 26, 2018

Curious. How did she get to Maryland? https://t.co/o9Q3OVyRzQ — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018

So she took the polygraph when she was in the mid-Atlantic, then drove back to California to be there after the 10th? pic.twitter.com/C5J5ZpuVTu — Dan Goldwasser (@dgoldwas) September 26, 2018

I wonder how she got to Maryland to take that lie detector test. — Neva (@pipandbaby) September 26, 2018

Wait. Ford was IN MARYLAND in August—weeks BEFORE the hearings? She must really like road trips. https://t.co/5BL2pLvSzJ — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) September 26, 2018

Hey, who doesn’t?

She told Feinstein in original letter traveling in mid Atlantic until August 7th & back in California on August 10th Her polygraph was administered in Maryland on August 7th. She claims she won’t fly pic.twitter.com/pgIcY87xjq — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018

It's hilarious that we're not even pretending to believe or remember the lie about her being unwilling to fly anymore. A few days ago, you were "attacking the victim" if you doubted the claim. But now it has served its purpose, so down the memory hole it goes. https://t.co/wLr56fXfEw — John Hayward (@Doc_0) September 26, 2018

Did she stop on her way back from her vacation? If memory serves, didn’t she say she disliked flying which is why she couldn’t attend the hearing earlier? Genuinely curious here. https://t.co/msHiTrnL3X — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 26, 2018

Join the club.

But wait! There’s more:

Also “a couple of girls” implies there were more people than have been named. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 26, 2018

Dr. Ford's polygraph letter contradicts letter she sent to Feinstein. Polygraph letter says "4 boys and a couple of girls" were at party. Letter to Feinstein says "me and four others." No way to reconcile the two—irrespective of whether she's counting herself in polygraph letter. pic.twitter.com/aWJ10vTDna — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2018

This is important. And remember, therapist notes said four boys in the room. These are basic details, which she cannot seem to keep consistent. https://t.co/JriQbWj2ML — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) September 26, 2018

Huh.

BREAKING: The written statement that Christine Blasey Ford submitted to the polygraph administrator did not name Kavanaugh (only someone named "Mark"), and she was asked during exam if any part of that "statement" was false. She apparently was never asked directly about Kavanaugh — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 26, 2018

Tell me if I’m missing something The written statement does not mention Kavanaugh The polygraph queried whether the written statement was true The interview – where Kavanaugh’s name was mentioned – was not subject to polygraph Am I wrong?#ConfirmKavanaugh https://t.co/cFc6jx60Hp — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) September 26, 2018

It’s almost as if this “evidence” is hot garbage.

What? Even for an unscientific unreliable polygraph this is lame. https://t.co/Iluuh4XbKE — Auntie Liz (@lizbuddie) September 26, 2018

The questions consisted of: Is any part of your written statement false? No. Did you make any of it up? No. Even for an inadmissible quack witch doctor snake oil unscientific polygraph report, this is bad. https://t.co/MtZbjBgSnU — Patrick Nonwhite (@NonWhiteHat) September 26, 2018

This… Is a mess. What is with that handwritten statement? https://t.co/lnZyGYQvOY — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2018

Serious question: Is that how a polygraph is usually conducted? You write out a statement and then the examiner asks: "Is any part of your statement false?" & "Did you make up any part of your statement?" And that's it? — Larry O'Connor (@LarryOConnor) September 26, 2018

Ah, that's why they didn't want to release it. There are two general questions, and the written statement contains a host of corrections (made when?). https://t.co/RS5y02BsKL — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 26, 2018

These might seem like small errors, but they're significant in someone's ability to present a consistent story and Ford is going to be asked about every contradiction. The person representing her should've noticed the difference, because everyone else sure has. https://t.co/ljWEaSDNKV — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) September 26, 2018

Wow… Not only was the only question just about the written statement, not any specifics, but th statement has multiple edits and contradictions. She started w 4 people (matching letter to Feinstein), then adjusted to 4 boys (matching account to WaPo) and a couple of girls (?). https://t.co/HKH2H9N3Yf — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 26, 2018

And when were the Corrections made? This is why in a written medical record, for example, you had to sign each correction, and better to date it. Here those Corrections could have made made yesterday, and we would never know it. https://t.co/vKP81ujBQr — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2018

Polygraphs are already unreliable and focus just on what the person believes, but at least they usually consist of actually asking the person specifics. The statement here doesn’t even list last names. It has multiple changes. Just wow. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 26, 2018

Ford should probably just stop providing evidence because every piece of evidence she offers, from naming the witnesses to this, only weaken her case. It’s astonishing we even got to this point. https://t.co/6OM085Vi7Z — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 26, 2018

I don't know what this says about Dr. Ford… But her lawyer seems to be a mess. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 26, 2018

Now that’s a true story.

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

***

Related:

‘We’re done here’: Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer isn’t doing her client any favors with this statement

‘Beginning to stink to high heaven’: This CNN scoop is ‘not good optics’ for Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers

Lawyer for Christine Blasey Ford sets conditions, wants Brett Kavanaugh, the accused, to testify FIRST

‘JUST FREAKIN’ VOTE’! Ford lawyer’s latest letter to Chuck Grassley raises ‘new concerns,’ sparks MAJOR eye rolls

Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers trying to dictate which news outlets are allowed to cover her

THAT’S IT?! Here’s a breakdown of the 4 new sworn declarations submitted by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford