If Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers are doing the utmost to help their client, they really could’ve fooled us. Here’s the latest statement from one of Ford’s lawyers, Lisa Banks:

New statement from Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyer, Lisa Banks: pic.twitter.com/Epa2ADXRny — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 19, 2018

Come on, now. Grassley and the Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans have gone out of their way to make this process as painless as possible for Ford and they’ve been blown off at every turn.

Pack it up. We’re done here. https://t.co/LGeYePwTBE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 19, 2018

The attorney for Kavanaugh’s accuser says that having the accuser testify under oath at a Senate Judiciary Comittee hearing would be “contrary to the Committee discovering the truth.” https://t.co/LGeYePwTBE — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 19, 2018

Done. Confirm Kavanaugh. — Rooster Cognurn (@RCognurn) September 19, 2018

End this farce. Confirm Kavanaugh and let this lady go back to her life. https://t.co/pJH4BCn5qz — RBe (@RBPundit) September 19, 2018

Seriously.

The Democrats’ plan to stall Kavanaugh’s confirmation vote is blowing up in their faces. https://t.co/NgVfyHUrfC — Sam Valley (@SamValley) September 19, 2018

And in Ford’s. When all is said and done, her credibility will be all but nonexistent. No thanks to her lawyers. And to the Democrats, of course.

