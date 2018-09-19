As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, CNN’s totally unbiased anchor Jim Sciutto opined that Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford had been presented with a tough choice by the Senate Judiciary Committee:

The offer to #ChristinaBlaseyFord is blunt: testify in public six days from now while under death threats or your allegation will be ignored in the confirmation of a SCOTUS nominee. That is quite a choice. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 19, 2018

It’s amazing that tweet stayed up as long as it did, but Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office pressured Sciutto into correcting the record:

NB: Sen @ChuckGrassley added the option of private testimony for Ford yesterday. New today, the senator has offered to fly staff to California to interview her there. The Monday timeline remains the same. https://t.co/Si5gIxaXRz — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 19, 2018

Chairman Grassley, obviously losing patience with Ford’s lawyer, had said in a letter that his staff welcomed the opportunity to meet with Ford at a time and place convenient to her to facilitate Monday’s hearing. And as Sciutto mentioned above, that offer Wednesday included a flight to California.

BREAKING: SJCommittee source tells me they are willing to send staffers to Dr. Ford at her chosen location to get her story in person. Unclear if that would be in lieu of Monday’s hearing or a prelude to it. #Kavanaugh — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) September 19, 2018

Of course, Democrats will frame this as Grassley “bullying” Ford into speaking before there’s been the full FBI investigation she demanded, but it really does seem as though Republicans are bending over backward to get Ford’s testimony on the record.

You talk about bending over backwards…. I can’t ever imagine Democrats reciprocating this level of accommodation, it’s truly insane to see @SenateGOP lower themselves like this. #Kavanaugh — Defund NPR PBS & NEA (@Jarjarbug) September 19, 2018

Let's by all means bend over backwards for this 11th hour accuser. — Amber (@AmberGirl3) September 19, 2018

They're making it so easy for her. If she declines that, MOVE ON already! They should move on either way, really. She's just being used by the crooked, obstructionist dems anyway. — Jules (@Jules74750209) September 19, 2018

Senator Grassley has done more to bring justice to Ford's accusations than Senator Feinstein. — Nickla Roberts-Byrd (@nicklaroberts) September 19, 2018

Why is this woman being offered special treatment? If she wants this to continue, she should be questioned just like every other American citizen. #Kavanaugh — MJFeldstein (@MignonFeldstein) September 19, 2018

So the world is bending over backwards for her and she's not impressed enough to tell her "story"? — Daniel Blackstone (@Dansgunsafety) September 19, 2018

The people of the United States don’t need to go to her! SHE made the accusation, SHE needs to get off her ass, quit making excuses, and get to the SJC as requested and talk directly to the American people vis-a-vis. If she doesn’t want to do that, regardless of issue, move on. — Barry Turner (@bturner1966) September 19, 2018

This is so bizarre. What did Professor Ford think was going to happen? She would just waltz in, drop a historic bomb of an allegation, and just waltz back out – unchallenged, unquestioned? On second thought, that probably is exactly what she and her cohorts thought. — C.F. Arbuckle (@OfficeExtract) September 19, 2018

What a Circus, we deserve better from our elected officals — Jake Kennedy (@JakeKennedy16) September 19, 2018

This is absurd. They have already accommodated her and even offered her to testify in private. She either shows up Monday or not but the vote does not get delayed any further. — Daphne Cohen (@DcohenCohen13) September 19, 2018

This is getting ridiculous!! #ConfirmKavanaughNow — Sarah Verre (@Savycon63) September 19, 2018

They're working very hard to accommodate this woman, despite it looking like she's not worthy of it. — StarHart (@sendittodoug) September 19, 2018

Bet she refuses or attaches more ‘conditions’. Depends on what her “handlers” say. — Indykeepuinline (@Gerraldcicloud1) September 19, 2018

Mountain comes to Mohammed — tim (@timmullin6) September 19, 2018

Might as well offer, she’ll turn it down anyway — Michael Wheaton (@michaelwheaton) September 19, 2018

That is ludicrous! Bending over backwards for this woman! Would an average citizen be given this special treatment? EQUAL JUSTICE UNDER THE LAW! Proceed with the vote! Dems are delaying, delaying! She will perjure herself if she shows anywhere to get her story! — Lionheart (@Rebalondon) September 19, 2018

There has to be a limit to how far the committee will bend over to accommodate these 11th hour dirty tricks. Dems are using every excuse to drag this confirmation out. When is enough enough? When do they vote? — Mynigan1 (@mynigan1) September 19, 2018

Why do they keep trying to accommodate her. Screw her. I want her under oath. I don't care if it's in a private session, as long as she is under oath. PERIOD. Otherwise, hold the vote tomorrow and be done. — ladykrystyna (@ladykrystyna) September 19, 2018

This is where Republicans need to grow a spine. She either shows up on Monday or proceed to the vote. You cannot give 1 inch to the left. You just can’t. — Jack (@Bo_Darville_GA) September 19, 2018

Stop already. Hold a vote. No more delays. This is infuriating. — Tony Go (@tonyg0) September 19, 2018

We’re going to continue to try to hear from Dr. Ford in any format she's comfortable w open session/closed session/private staff interviews/public staff interviews bc her information is very important. We’ve provided an opportunity for her to put her story fwd on Monday 2/4 — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) September 19, 2018

A very plausible theory:

I think Senator Grassley has gotten into Mitch’s stash. — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) September 19, 2018

Related: