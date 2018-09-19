As Twitchy reported Tuesday night, CNN’s totally unbiased anchor Jim Sciutto opined that Brett Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford had been presented with a tough choice by the Senate Judiciary Committee:

It’s amazing that tweet stayed up as long as it did, but Sen. Orrin Hatch’s office pressured Sciutto into correcting the record:

Chairman Grassley, obviously losing patience with Ford’s lawyer, had said in a letter that his staff welcomed the opportunity to meet with Ford at a time and place convenient to her to facilitate Monday’s hearing. And as Sciutto mentioned above, that offer Wednesday included a flight to California.

Of course, Democrats will frame this as Grassley “bullying” Ford into speaking before there’s been the full FBI investigation she demanded, but it really does seem as though Republicans are bending over backward to get Ford’s testimony on the record.

A very plausible theory:

