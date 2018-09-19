As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto helped prove that media bias is alive and well with this take about what Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser faces:

GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Twitter account called out what is not only an incredible level of bias, but also not even close to the truth:

Trending

We wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for any correction.

So far, crickets.

Update:

Miracles do happen, but guess which one will get FAR fewer retweets:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughChristine Blasey FordCNNJim SciuttoOrrin HatchSCOTUSSupreme Court