As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto helped prove that media bias is alive and well with this take about what Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser faces:
The offer to #ChristinaBlaseyFord is blunt: testify in public six days from now while under death threats or your allegation will be ignored in the confirmation of a SCOTUS nominee. That is quite a choice.
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 19, 2018
GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Twitter account called out what is not only an incredible level of bias, but also not even close to the truth:
This is not close to the offer to #ChristinaBlaseyFord.
Chairman Grassley offered an open or closed hearing, reached out to discuss timing that would work for Dr. Ford, has even offered to send staff to California.
This deserves a correction.https://t.co/DcafA30Y4P
— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 19, 2018
We wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for any correction.
Well, @jimsciutto?
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) September 19, 2018
So far, crickets.
Update:
Miracles do happen, but guess which one will get FAR fewer retweets:
Jim Sciutto tweets a lie – 5,400+ RTs.
Finally tells the truth and tweets a correction, 20 hours later – 30 RTs.
Journalism in the age of Trump. pic.twitter.com/hvHjj1kNpd
— Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) September 19, 2018