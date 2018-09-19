As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN correspondent Jim Sciutto helped prove that media bias is alive and well with this take about what Brett Kavanaugh’s accuser faces:

The offer to #ChristinaBlaseyFord is blunt: testify in public six days from now while under death threats or your allegation will be ignored in the confirmation of a SCOTUS nominee. That is quite a choice. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) September 19, 2018

GOP Sen. Orrin Hatch’s Twitter account called out what is not only an incredible level of bias, but also not even close to the truth:

This is not close to the offer to #ChristinaBlaseyFord. Chairman Grassley offered an open or closed hearing, reached out to discuss timing that would work for Dr. Ford, has even offered to send staff to California. This deserves a correction.https://t.co/DcafA30Y4P — Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 19, 2018

We wouldn’t hold our breath waiting for any correction.

So far, crickets.

Update:

Miracles do happen, but guess which one will get FAR fewer retweets: