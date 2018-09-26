With a Judiciary Committee vote set for Friday on SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, the New York Times’ Maggie Haberman reports that President Trump in “private discussions” talked “repeatedly about needing to see how the hearing goes before knowing what can happen next”:

Politico adds that President Trump is not yet “leaning on individual Senate Republicans to confirm” Kavanaugh:

And NBC News is reporting that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell does not yet have the votes to confirm Kavanaugh:

To add to all of this, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford submitted four new sworn declarations from people her attorneys argue will “corroborate her claims of sexual assault” by Kavanaugh:

Trending

According to USA Today, they’ll come up in Thursday’s hearing:

The declarations will be used by Ford’s attorneys during a committee hearing on Thursday that could determine the fate of Kavanaugh’s embattled nomination.

We’ll note that none of the four people witnessed the sexaul assault but had allegedly been told of the assault by Ford prior to Kavanaugh’s nomination this year:

Summary here:

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Brett KavanaughDonald Trump