The lawyers representing Dr. Christine Blasey Ford have reportedly been negotiating with the Senate Judiciary Committee to settle the terms under which Ford will testify under oath before the committee.

Some NEWS on a call that Katz, the attorney for Ford, had with Judiciary earlier as they negotiate terms of hearing next week, per senior Senate source —

–Katz raised concerns about security and how to ensure Ford's safety

–Katz raised concerns about potential outside counsel — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 20, 2018

(bringing in an outside counsel would make it too trial-like, they believe)

–Ford does NOT want Kavanaugh in the room when she testifies, and she asked that Kavanaugh testify first

–Raised prospect of subpoena for Mark Judge and other potential witnesses — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 20, 2018

Oh! One more tidbit from the call. They are discussing Thursday as a potential hearing date but that is not yet locked down — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) September 20, 2018

We’re pretty sure it was never the plan for Kavanaugh and Ford to be in the same room (although outrage over the idea spread all over social media), but what’s this about Kavanaugh testifying first? What details does he have to refute?

How the hell is the accused supposed to testify first when he hasn't even heard the details of the allegation from the alleged victim? https://t.co/21zoJovB7b — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) September 20, 2018

How can the accused testify first? If Ford is developing cold feet, she should just say so. — Sotonye Frank (@SotyFrank) September 20, 2018

I really hope she speaks first. Hard for him to know what to respond to. — Dr. Johanna MH (@Johannabelle1) September 20, 2018

This is past absurd. When exactly does the accused get to testify FIRST and not respond to claims against him or her. This is garbage. This is wrong. People need to call this out for what it is! Wtf — Sean Brooks (@spb324) September 20, 2018

Makes no sense for Kavanaugh to testify first. There is as of yet no allegation under oath for him to defend himself against. Plaintiff always goes first to make the case. — Jᴀqᴇn H'ghᴀr (@RealFacelessMan) September 20, 2018

Makes no sense – why should a defendant testify first? — Objective Journalist (@dim_objective) September 20, 2018

How does one respond to silence? — Colton Goza (@colton_goza) September 20, 2018

This is still America right? You still have the right to know what exactly you are being accused of, the details of that accusation, and the ability to face that accuser. Right?? — Kevin (@ColludingGoogle) September 21, 2018

No, the defense ALWAYS goes second.

She has made allegation that are crucifying the Judge in the court of public opinion.

Constitution guarantees the right of the accused to face their accuser.

She isn't special. — Carmenta (@radmadmid) September 21, 2018

That is not how it works! The plaintiff or accuser lays out their case, then the defendant or accused responds! BTW, who the hell does she think she is to be calling shots?? Grassley is the only one who can do that! — BelFlor For USA (@CarolDy42663660) September 21, 2018

The accuser goes first for heavens sake. He has the right to respond to all her allegations, not before. Since no one has seen actual letter. This smells more like making demands that they know won't be met. Delay, delay, delay. — K.D. (@KD83514814) September 21, 2018

We're still in the United States right? The 6th Amendment is still in effect isn't it? — Calico Jack (@JohnRackham7) September 21, 2018

Um, no. That’s NOT how justice works. The accuser presents their argument FIRST. — PCGamerCaptain (@PCGamerCapt) September 21, 2018

Hmmmm…. The accuser testifies first for a reason – so that the accused can defend him/herself against the allegations (this is standard for criminal and civil trials or hearings). Her attorney should have told her that.

But it's all BS, so she's trying to rig the hearing. — Dennis M. Green (@DMG1369Renegade) September 20, 2018

This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard. — Eric Gordon (@Dalex_60) September 20, 2018

Nope, she goes first. — commonsense (@commonsense258) September 20, 2018

Yeah, no. Accuser goes first. Thanks anyways! — Dennis (@ptguy2001) September 21, 2018

So that's weird and not how it works. Adding to the Kabuki Theater. Well done everyone. — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) September 21, 2018

Who do they think they are putting conditions on this? Kavanaugh should go last to answer the allegation. — Jeremy Stein (@jst3in) September 21, 2018

Ford doesn't run the US Senate. This is BS. — Deb Ramey (@ramey_deb) September 21, 2018

The accused has the RIGHT to face the accuser. The accuser goes first in a court of law. These games have to stop. — Christopher Cherrone (@thndrdude) September 20, 2018

This whole thing is a charade. Ford: I accuse him.

Senate: Okay. Show up and testify under oath.

Ford: I’m ready.

Senate: The Hearing is Monday.

Ford: I can’t make it on Monday.

Senate: Okay. But, this is your only opportunity.

Ford: Here are my demands. https://t.co/FUjlnHdyiv — Son of Liberty (@filiuslibertate) September 21, 2018

