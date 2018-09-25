The Washington Times is reporting Tuesday that Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers are attempting to dictate exactly how her testimony will be covered, right down to the number of cameras and which press agencies will be allowed to take pictures.

Stephen Dinan and Rowan Scarborough report:

Michael Bromwich said in emails sent Tuesday afternoon that he was requesting access for three “robocams,” three specific wire services, photographers from the Associated Press, Reuters and one unspecified service, and a pool reporter for newspapers and magazines. In a follow-up email he specified that the robocams should be operated by “the CSPAN TV pool,” and said he also wanted space for a radio reporter.

While committees sometimes limit press based on space at hearings, and some witnesses have arranged to have their identities shielded, longtime Capitol Hill watchers struggled to think of precedent for a witness dictating terms of press coverage.

Are we the only ones who think it’s ridiculous that one accuser with precious little evidence is dictating a seemingly endless list of conditions that must be met for her to appear?

Trending

Good one.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: camerasChristine Blasey FordMichael Bromwichpool reporterpress coverageSenate Judiciary Committeetestimony