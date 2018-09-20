You might want to sit down for this one … but it looks like Christine Blasey Ford’s lawyers are some pretty shady gals:

Christine Blasey Ford’s attorneys were listed as headliners at a DC fundraiser at their law firm for Tammy Baldwin, slated to occur Oct. 1. Invite was emailed this morning. Campaign and Katz now say the event has been canceled after I reached out. https://t.co/aFAhc8Zlvr — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 20, 2018

Ford's attorneys, after being listed on fundraiser for Democrat, pull out of event @CNNPolitics https://t.co/DnMz5rxkEt — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 20, 2018

More from CNN’s Manu Raju:

Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s campaign listed Brett Kavanaugh accuser’s attorneys as headliners at a Washington fundraiser slated to take place next month, according to a copy of the invite obtained by CNN. Kavanaugh’s accuser, Christine Blasey Ford, is being represented by attorneys Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, both of whom are listed as headliners in a “cocktails and conversation” event for Baldwin, a Wisconsin Democrat who is facing re-election this fall. People are asked to contribute up to $1,000 to attend the October 1 event, and a source familiar with the matter said it is slated to take place at their law firm Katz, Marshall & Banks. After CNN contacted the Baldwin campaign and the attorneys, Katz called CNN to say that the event was being canceled. The invite was sent Thursday morning, but a campaign spokesman called it an “old invite” scheduled before Ford’s accusation became public.

An “old invite.” And yet, Ford’s lawyers didn’t pull out until after Raju confronted them about it.

Event was canceled after they were FOUND OUT. https://t.co/FYzwAttvC2 — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2018

Funny, that.

Random act of journalism here. https://t.co/kL9WT9zU19 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 20, 2018

Hey, we’ll take what we can get.

not good optics here — SELAL63 (@SELAL63) September 20, 2018

“Christine Blasey Ford's attorneys — after being listed on fundraiser for Democrat — pull out of event.” At least Dr. Ford’s attorneys are consistent about saying that they want to show up somewhere only to back out last minute when there’s some pushback.https://t.co/FeggNJgVY0 — Jeremiah Stephan Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) September 20, 2018

True story.

Look, this should not at all smear Dr. Ford's reputation. It wasn't her fault as far as we know. But it does tell you the politicization of people…on her own legal team. — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) September 20, 2018

This is beginning to stink to high heaven. Attorneys are Democrat fundraisers. Outside group running ads is headed by former Feinstein staffer. You want to be fair, but getting harder to believe. https://t.co/Ij2jahiiUo — Nathan the Wurtzelhearted (@NathanWurtzel) September 20, 2018

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with an additional tweet.