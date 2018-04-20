Hey, speaking of garbage lawsuits that are doomed to fail:

#BREAKING : McCabe to sue Trump admin for defamation and wrongful termination https://t.co/ImGkjpxu3T pic.twitter.com/gk02flD2Ll

More from The Hill:

McCabe’s lawyer Michael Bromwich told reporters that McCabe is also considering filing other civil claims.

He said that the legal team hasn’t yet figured out when they’re going to file the lawsuits and is working on making them “solid.”

“We’ll file when we’re ready,” Bromwich said, according to Axios.

The attorney also announced the launch of a legal defense fund for McCabe, and hopes to transfer the money raised for McCabe’s legal costs through a crowdfunding campaign started after his March firing to the official fund.