Hey, speaking of garbage lawsuits that are doomed to fail:
#BREAKING: McCabe to sue Trump admin for defamation and wrongful termination https://t.co/ImGkjpxu3T pic.twitter.com/gk02flD2Ll
— The Hill (@thehill) April 20, 2018
More from The Hill:
McCabe’s lawyer Michael Bromwich told reporters that McCabe is also considering filing other civil claims.
He said that the legal team hasn’t yet figured out when they’re going to file the lawsuits and is working on making them “solid.”
“We’ll file when we’re ready,” Bromwich said, according to Axios.
The attorney also announced the launch of a legal defense fund for McCabe, and hopes to transfer the money raised for McCabe’s legal costs through a crowdfunding campaign started after his March firing to the official fund.
LOL pic.twitter.com/ODNrzFV3LN
— Catherine (@Catheri71000729) April 20, 2018
— Rick Swift (@rickswift) April 20, 2018
lol liberals showered this guy with money to fund a frivolous lawsuit. IG just referred him for prosecution over unlawful leaks and lying to feds on four occasions https://t.co/oMCl9Jlftv
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 20, 2018
Hahahahaha really?!?! After the OIG referred McCabe for criminal prosecution? Oh man this is some DELUSION of the highest order.
— That Perturbed Sun (@ThePerturbedSun) April 20, 2018
the guy with a criminal case looming is claiming "wrongful termination" LMAO
— Thought criminal (@jr0ck1982) April 20, 2018
Waste all that gofundme $s on a frivolous lawsuit w 0% chance of success. Do it. I dare you.
— NameRedacted7 (@NameRedacted7) April 20, 2018
I'm sure this will play out great for McCabe. 😂 pic.twitter.com/cq3f4TnhbJ
— Heather (@nottodaysatan17) April 20, 2018
Stay tuned!
***
