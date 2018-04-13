Andrew McCabe could be in some serious hot water after a DOJ OIG report says that the former deputy director of the FBI lied multiple times under oath.

'LOCK HIM UP'? Guys, it sounds like Andrew McCabe 'is in SERIOUS trouble' https://t.co/mIClWBY2xq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 13, 2018

Going to get UGLY between Comey and McCabe. The IG clearly believes Comey's account. McCabe in response complained the IG treated Comey like a "white knight" and that his account was more credible than Comey's.https://t.co/0Y5BGrEjGl pic.twitter.com/e7twC999mf — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 13, 2018

Somebody working with one of the involved parties has already weighed in:

McCabe’s spokesperson is already spinning like the wind and assigning blame:

Beware efforts by GOP to create (curiously timed) false drama. Emails btw the two & McCabe’s recollection of discussions w/ Comey are extremely clear; Comey’s memory is, by his own acknowledgment, not clear. Yet 2 allegations are based on Comey’s admittedly vague recollection. https://t.co/fy3LV90dgv — Melissa Schwartz (@MSchwartz3) April 13, 2018

So the report that says McCabe lied under many times, sometimes under oath, is actually Comey’s fault as well as the Republicans for turning it into “false drama”?

McCabe's spokeswoman says he's more trustworthy than Comey.

That @gofundme money is to an internal food fight, so far… https://t.co/aG4PbyPlS2 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) April 13, 2018

The McCabe crowdfund is up to well over a half millions dollars. How much of that if any will be spent defending himself against his former boss remains to be seen.

Either McCabe lied to Comey, which is what the OIG concluded, or Comey authorized McCabe to anonymously leak that one of Lynch's minions at DOJ tried to corruptly shut down the Clinton Foundation investigation. Not sure the GOP cares which door you pick. https://t.co/y5Ftr4K0xh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2018

There’s really no way to spin this one, not that McCabe and his spox won’t try.

Wow, do you stink at spin. https://t.co/JJA9wdP5Qb — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 13, 2018

Cupcake, your client LIED UNDER OATH. https://t.co/D7aPAteWuz — Michael (@Michael2014abc) April 13, 2018

Fasten your seat belts!