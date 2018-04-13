Andrew McCabe could be in some serious hot water after a DOJ OIG report says that the former deputy director of the FBI lied multiple times under oath.

Somebody working with one of the involved parties has already weighed in:

McCabe’s spokesperson is already spinning like the wind and assigning blame:

So the report that says McCabe lied under many times, sometimes under oath, is actually Comey’s fault as well as the Republicans for turning it into “false drama”?

The McCabe crowdfund is up to well over a half millions dollars. How much of that if any will be spent defending himself against his former boss remains to be seen.

There’s really no way to spin this one, not that McCabe and his spox won’t try.

Fasten your seat belts!

