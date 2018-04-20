To quote Jesse Kelly, all the Democrats have to do is not be insane. And they just. Can’t. Do it.

Check out what the DNC is up to now:

Breaking: Democratic Party files lawsuit alleging Russia, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks conspired to disrupt the 2016 campaign https://t.co/OwkznB9QuA — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 20, 2018

US Democratic National Committee has filed a lawsuit Friday against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks alleging a conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign and tilt the election to Donald Trump. https://t.co/wh5XHBZUAn – @washingtonpost — Breaking News (@BreakingNews) April 20, 2018

More from the Washington Post:

The Democratic National Committee filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit Friday against the Russian government, the Trump campaign and the WikiLeaks organization alleging a far-reaching conspiracy to disrupt the 2016 campaign and tilt the election to Donald Trump. The complaint, filed in federal district court in Manhattan, alleges that top Trump campaign officials conspired with the Russian government and its military spy agency to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and help Trump by hacking the computer networks of the Democratic Party and disseminating stolen material found there. “During the 2016 presidential campaign, Russia launched an all-out assault on our democracy, and it found a willing and active partner in Donald Trump’s campaign,” DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in a statement. “This constituted an act of unprecedented treachery: the campaign of a nominee for President of the United States in league with a hostile foreign power to bolster its own chance to win the presidency,” he said.

FFS.

Finally, the DNC makes some noise. — Brian (@BDGarp) April 20, 2018

Don’t get too excited … that noise is a sad trombone.

Oh yay, a PR stunt. Just what we needed. — CJ Tweets Sometimes (@Tendehka) April 20, 2018

You know it's a garbage lawsuit when it includes a foreign country as one of the parties. https://t.co/vcd2C0JppO — RBe (@RBPundit) April 20, 2018

Quick question, what's the definition of insanity? Yeah, thought so. — BannedAid (@ThruthMOAB) April 20, 2018

LMAO. Gotta love @TheDemocrats finding new ways to own themselves. Mueller is nabbing indictments & there's an SDNY probe into Trump's attorney, but instead of letting professionals do their jobs the Dems make the whole thing look like a politicized joke.https://t.co/RstmmBhkyN — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 20, 2018

Suing the president for winning is a great look for the Defenders of Democracy™️ — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 20, 2018

This should work out very well for them. Just like everything else they do.

Welp. Discovery should be a hoot. @TheDemocrats should put their energy into better presidential candidates for the future https://t.co/WkjXqaMgmN — WhigsnTwigs (@WhigsnTwigs) April 20, 2018

This, is how dem will lose 2018 midterm. Lol — CC (@crystalbei1) April 20, 2018

More wasteful spending by Dems..Keep it up..Will help Repubs in both the midterms and 2020.. — Doug Eugene (@DougEugene2) April 20, 2018

***

