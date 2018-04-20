In the days, weeks, months and year-plus following her 2016 election loss, Hillary Clinton’s list of people she blames for her defeat has been growing by the day. A new book by the New York Times’ Amy Chozick, who was on the 2016 campaign trail with Hillary Clinton, describes how Clinton started narrowing down scapegoats for her election loss on the very night of her defeat to Trump. The first people Clinton blamed were “they”:

HILLARY: 'They Were Never Going to Let Me Be President'… https://t.co/7lF6LcD8ab — DRUDGE REPORT (@DRUDGE_REPORT) April 20, 2018

“They” were to blame? Yep, “they”:

On the night of the election, Chozick describes a dejected Clinton when she was told by campaign staffers that it was over. “Of all the Brooklyn aides, Jen Palmieri had the most pleasant bedside manner,” Chozick writes. “That made her the designated deliverer of bad news to Hillary. But not this time. She told Robby there was no way she was going to tell Hillary she couldn’t win. That’s when Robby, drained and deflated, watching the results with his team in a room down the hall from Hillary’s suite, labored into the hallway of the Peninsula to break the news. Hillary didn’t seem all that surprised. ‘I knew it. I knew this would happen to me….’ Hillary said, now within a couple of inches of his face. ‘They were never going to let me be president.’”

“They” must have also prevented Hillary from campaigning in Wisconsin and caused any number of campaign missteps along the way. *Eye roll*

By this account, the Clintons are quite the conspiracy theorists. https://t.co/5qkuG8sRUK — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 20, 2018

It just can’t be the fault of Clinton or her campaign!

“Let” her? "I knew it. I knew this would happen to me," Clinton reportedly said, according to excerpts from a new book published in The Daily Beast. "They were never going to let me be president." https://t.co/D551zq5LXH — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) April 20, 2018

No, she doesn’t sound like she felt entitled to the job at all, why do you ask!?

Whoever "they" are, they were smart. https://t.co/WBL0hlsYjD — Simon K (@FreeAgent99) April 20, 2018

As we told you earlier today, Chozick also reported that the Clinton campaign wanted to “maximize Trump.” Talk about backfire.