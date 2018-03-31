A GoFundMe page for fired former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s legal defense has raised a lot of money so far:

Crowdfunding campaign to cover legal costs for Andrew McCabe—former FBI deputy director fired two days before he planned to retire—approaches half a million dollars. https://t.co/WvWoygrGiN pic.twitter.com/AUhpOvNIkQ — ABC News (@ABC) March 30, 2018

It’s now over a half-million dollars, and with the way this seems to be headed it’s possible McCabe could have an opportunity to use it soon:

The internal FBI report that served as grounds for the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe includes key testimony from his former boss that shows a discrepancy with McCabe's public statements, sources say https://t.co/zqlEbCf179 — CNN (@CNN) March 31, 2018

At issue are reported conflicting statements from Andrew McCabe and his former boss, James Comey:

The internal FBI report that served as grounds for the firing of FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe includes key testimony from his former boss that shows a discrepancy with McCabe’s public statements, according to multiple sources familiar with the report. Former FBI Director James Comey told internal investigators at the Justice Department that he could not recall McCabe telling him about having authorized FBI officials to talk to a reporter about an ongoing investigation, the sources said. Comey’s comments to the Justice Department’s inspector general’s office, which were later included as part of the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility report on McCabe that prompted his firing earlier this month, put him at odds with the statements McCabe has made about authorizing FBI officials to provide information to the Wall Street Journal in an October 2016 story about FBI and Justice Department tensions over an ongoing investigation into the Clinton Foundation.

Comey and McCabe’s statements don’t jibe? That’s hardly a surprise.

As Judicial Watch President @TomFitton made very clear after Andrew McCabe was fired: "Attorney General Jeff Sessions did the right thing in firing McCabe for repeatedly making statements to investigators that 'lack candor.' The FBI is not above the law." https://t.co/uHxS8wtM2q https://t.co/5tYKf2IlQH — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) March 31, 2018

Maybe CNN can ask Comey about all this at the upcoming town hall they’re hosting with the former FBI director (but we won’t hold our breath).