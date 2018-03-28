As part of former FBI Director James Comey’s book launch, he’ll be doing several media appearances. Among them, a town hall-style appearance on CNN.
Inbox: Former FBI Director James Comey will sit down for a Town Hall on April 25 airing on CNN at 8:00 p.m. ET: "The one-hour primetime Town Hall, moderated by CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, will be live from Phi Beta Kappa Memorial Hall at Comey’s alma mater, William & Mary."
Anderson Cooper will host a town hall with former FBI Director James Comey https://t.co/LE62q4xcef
Get ready:
Prepare for moral preening overload.
You just know it’s coming!
Can’t wait. They should invite Trump to appear with him. https://t.co/DB8Ew2vYjJ
And Hillary. What the heck!
CNN trying to rehab @Comey's shattered credibility. https://t.co/6rxRm10WUM
CNN throwing Comey a pep rally because modern journalism is tabloid trash. https://t.co/91fZpUzLCj
*Sheriff Israel bursts onto the stage*
“NRA!!!! THE NRA FIRED COMEY!!!”
*CNN audience goes crazy* https://t.co/EKSImIxmcD
This may well set the all time record for softball questions.
So similar to their “gun control debate” Comey will be given a national forum (kind of, it is CNN) to speak unopposed and unchallenged. Got it! https://t.co/nB4I9Nnl3X
Will CNN keep the discussion more focused on the facts than their NRA-bashfest was? It would be hard not to:
Oh good, another town hall. The last one really brought everybody together and got at the truth. https://t.co/2FWGay5Ngy
Right!?