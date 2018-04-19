Last week a Justice Dept. OIG report contained some serious allegations against former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe. The OIG findings included McCabe lying under oath on multiple occasions. The hot water that McCabe is in just got even hotter:

And so it begins… https://t.co/Bjx9D9ypte — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) April 19, 2018

It does indeed:

The Justice Office of the Inspector General has sent a criminal referral regarding Andrew McCabe to the US Attorney's office in DC, @PamelaBrownCNN reports — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) April 19, 2018

Lucky for McCabe that so many people have helped pad a GoFundMe for his legal expenses (that was set up by a K Street PR firm):

Clever move by McCabe (to make up for his not-so-clever move): Use a GoFundMe campaign to tease a lawsuit against Trump while actually hoping to raise funds for a criminal defense. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) April 19, 2018

And the hot water McCabe’s in gets hotter and deeper:

Good thing #Resist gave him all that money https://t.co/7QRLnjCD8W — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) April 19, 2018

Pass that popcorn!