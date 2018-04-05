Ah, yes. The GoFundMe campaign for fired FBI director Andrew McCabe was put together by none other than a K Street public relations firm.

Andrew McCabe’s GoFundMe Campaign Was Put Together by K Street PR Firm https://t.co/7EgpT95JRJ pic.twitter.com/fmsgrbUayO — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 5, 2018

Only. In. Washington.

This town, indeed.

This is my shocked face https://t.co/NLNbwfTFqK — Jeff Halm (@jeffhalm) April 5, 2018

Related: