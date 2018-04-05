Ah, yes. The GoFundMe campaign for fired FBI director Andrew McCabe was put together by none other than a K Street public relations firm.
Andrew McCabe’s GoFundMe Campaign Was Put Together by K Street PR Firm https://t.co/7EgpT95JRJ pic.twitter.com/fmsgrbUayO
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 5, 2018
Only. In. Washington.
Too good. #thistown https://t.co/019hWgRmMd
— Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 5, 2018
This town, indeed.
This is my shocked face https://t.co/NLNbwfTFqK
— Jeff Halm (@jeffhalm) April 5, 2018
Related:
UH OH: Andrew McCabe supporters might want to keep crowdfunding a little longer (based on this report) https://t.co/a52YGLOnhu
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) March 31, 2018
Tags: Andrew McCabeFBIgofundme