Sounds like Andrew McCabe might be in need of a miracle right about now …
Hi @Comey,
If you could take a second away from your publicity tour.
I wonder if you'd like to comment on the report from @JusticeOIG regarding your former #2, Andrew McCabe?
The report finds that he lied to you, and under oath multiple times.https://t.co/4fVyWVu4aK
Thx!
— Meech (@michi83) April 13, 2018
Yeesh:
According to the just-released DOJ OIG report on Andrew McCabe, McCabe lied to the FBI director, lied to FBI agents under oath, and lied twice to DOJ OIG investigators under oath. https://t.co/1Vw2iI5noT pic.twitter.com/2P93PNkODZ
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2018
DOJ OIG also concluded that McCabe's leaks were designed not to help the FBI, DOJ, or U.S. law enforcement, but to "advance his personal interests." pic.twitter.com/35JbAMKjt9
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2018
Hoo boy.
Is that bad? Because it sounds bad to me.
— Dirk Deardorff (@dwdeardorff) April 13, 2018
McCabe…is in serious trouble. https://t.co/lMMtIox8FL
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 13, 2018
(I'm not kidding) https://t.co/3Qi2EquA1u
— Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) April 13, 2018
Anyone want to defend Andrew McCabe now?
Anyone?
— Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 13, 2018
Bueller? Bueller?
The investigation of McCabe was started internally by FBI investigators, then referred to DOJ's OIG. The FBI was mad that the McCabe-directed leak, meant to save his own hide, confirmed that the Clinton Foundation was investigated by the FBI, something they didn't want public. pic.twitter.com/ARDaddFmKe
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2018
It was super unwise for Democrats to run out in front of the the McCabe story. His 11/01/16 recusal from HRC-related investigations should have been a red flag for everyone. https://t.co/40e5esvJj1
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 13, 2018
In fact there's a case to be made he's the party responsible for the late Comey letter on reopening Hillary case because he didn't tell Comey about the Weiner laptop for three weeks https://t.co/PvwkyskcId
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 13, 2018
Something tells us this is going to get a lot messier before it’s over.
***
Update:
Oh dear … this is awkward:
Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you.
— James Comey (@Comey) January 30, 2018
The @JusticeOIG disagrees with your astute analysis, sir.
You can read it for yourself here:https://t.co/4fVyWVu4aK https://t.co/hrtrqu0DgX
— Meech (@michi83) April 13, 2018
***
Related:
The IG report is scathing for McCabe, who was rightly fired for lying multiple times, including under oath. Liberals contributed more than $500k to this man in an ill-informed fit of anti-Trump pique: https://t.co/mbW6PY0IQC
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 13, 2018