Sounds like Andrew McCabe might be in need of a miracle right about now …

Hi @Comey, If you could take a second away from your publicity tour. I wonder if you'd like to comment on the report from @JusticeOIG regarding your former #2, Andrew McCabe? The report finds that he lied to you, and under oath multiple times.https://t.co/4fVyWVu4aK Thx! — Meech (@michi83) April 13, 2018

Yeesh:

According to the just-released DOJ OIG report on Andrew McCabe, McCabe lied to the FBI director, lied to FBI agents under oath, and lied twice to DOJ OIG investigators under oath. https://t.co/1Vw2iI5noT pic.twitter.com/2P93PNkODZ — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2018

DOJ OIG also concluded that McCabe's leaks were designed not to help the FBI, DOJ, or U.S. law enforcement, but to "advance his personal interests." pic.twitter.com/35JbAMKjt9 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2018

Hoo boy.

Is that bad? Because it sounds bad to me. — Dirk Deardorff (@dwdeardorff) April 13, 2018

Anyone want to defend Andrew McCabe now? Anyone? — Pradheep J. Shanker, M.D., M.S. (@Neoavatara) April 13, 2018

Bueller? Bueller?

The investigation of McCabe was started internally by FBI investigators, then referred to DOJ's OIG. The FBI was mad that the McCabe-directed leak, meant to save his own hide, confirmed that the Clinton Foundation was investigated by the FBI, something they didn't want public. pic.twitter.com/ARDaddFmKe — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) April 13, 2018

It was super unwise for Democrats to run out in front of the the McCabe story. His 11/01/16 recusal from HRC-related investigations should have been a red flag for everyone. https://t.co/40e5esvJj1 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 13, 2018

In fact there's a case to be made he's the party responsible for the late Comey letter on reopening Hillary case because he didn't tell Comey about the Weiner laptop for three weeks https://t.co/PvwkyskcId — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) April 13, 2018

Something tells us this is going to get a lot messier before it’s over.

***

Update:

Oh dear … this is awkward:

Special Agent Andrew McCabe stood tall over the last 8 months, when small people were trying to tear down an institution we all depend on. He served with distinction for two decades. I wish Andy well. I also wish continued strength for the rest of the FBI. America needs you. — James Comey (@Comey) January 30, 2018

The @JusticeOIG disagrees with your astute analysis, sir. You can read it for yourself here:https://t.co/4fVyWVu4aK https://t.co/hrtrqu0DgX — Meech (@michi83) April 13, 2018

***

Related: